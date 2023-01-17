Source title: Powerful Fantai Smart Lock won the Italian IIDA AWARD International Design Silver Award

The awakening of domestic products in recent years has also made domestic brands no longer stay in the established impression of OEM and imitation stages. Many brands have begun to pay attention to original designs, and their products have both design sense and practicality. Among them, home furnishing is a pioneering industry of design awakening. The Chinese brand Fantai has been deeply involved in the global smart lock market for 13 years. While studying production and technology, it pays special attention to original design. At the beginning of 2023, it won the Italian IIDA AWARD International Award in the product category. silver medal. Fantai insists on constantly exploring the integration of different materials, craftsmanship, design and technology with an international aesthetic. It is a powerful group and an idol group in the smart lock industry. is a powerful faction Fantai has been deeply involved in the smart lock industry along the way, and has gained a firm foothold in the international market by virtue of its exquisite production technology and high-level technology, and has won the recognition and trust of one international partner after another. Fantai’s dream of manufacturing in China officially started in 2009, and a production base was established the following year to support the manufacture of home hardware products. In 2011, the automatic production base of locks was completed, integrating R&D, design and manufacturing, laying a solid foundation for the production and manufacturing of smart locks, and formally set foot in the field of smart home. The fully upgraded production line in 2013 adopts new design concepts and techniques, and its products are popular in more than 30 countries and regions around the world. In 2015, Fantai brand started again, and while maintaining its foreign trade business, it also exerted its strong production and manufacturing capabilities to vigorously deploy the Chinese market. As the source brand in China, it brings cost-effective smart lock products to domestic consumers. In 2019, Fantai once again upgraded the factory to a brand new dust-free intelligent factory. The international R & D team, with a solid manufacturing foundation and combined with cutting-edge technology trends, develops and manufactures smart lock products with high quality and low price. The founder Ye Changshi, who graduated from Northeast Agricultural University with a major in computer science and technology, led the entire team, step by step, pay close attention to production, and build products steadily. Over the past thirteen years, the international production level and sincere market attitude have made the strength of Fantai products obvious to all. Idol In the new year that just came, Fantai won the 2022 Italian IIDA AWARD International Design Silver Award in one fell swoop after fierce competition with a large number of outstanding design works from all over the world when there were only five awards in the world. As early as the beginning of its establishment, Fantai smelled the market’s emphasis on product design from the international market. Especially in this era when beauty is justice, product design occupies a particularly important part in the process of product development. At the very beginning of its development, the forward-looking Fantai established a design team with an international perspective, drawing inspiration from global design, combining the latest technological trends, and integrating it into smart lock products. Overseas, the ODM business has also reached cooperation with many well-known international brands, and the product design has been greatly recognized. Thirteen years of closed-loop experience in design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales have enabled Fantai to understand the actual market demand and keenly discern cutting-edge trends. Now Fantai has accumulated a set of design DNA that belongs to its own brand characteristics. . Various international honors of the design team, the Oscar Red Dot Award in the design industry, the Italian IIDA AWARD international award, etc. The Fantai design team has won various honors such as the Oscar Red Dot Award in the design industry, the Italian IIDA AWARD international award, etc., allowing Fantai's cutting-edge design capabilities to subvert everyone's stereotyped impression of the manufacturing industry. Fantai smart lock, a real idol, let the world see Chinese design and let Chinese design be recognized by the world. "Think extraordinary" is Fantai's attitude towards products. For the design and production of each product, Fantai will carry out strict process control and product inspection to achieve excellence. Constantly committed to seeking a balance between aesthetics and practicality, technology and function, connecting cutting-edge new technology with traditional experience and manufacturing capabilities, pioneering and innovating, and bringing more and better products to domestic consumers. Driven by the blessing of creativity and design, Fantai is unremittingly seeking to realize the compatibility of function and design, to be a powerful group in China‘s smart lock industry, and also to be an idol group in the industry. About IIDA AWARD The Italian IIDA AWARD International Design Award (full name: Italy International Design Awards) is as famous as the internationally renowned industrial design award Red Dot. Founded in Milan, the design capital of the world, in 2020, it was initiated by the CEIDA China-Europe International Design Association. The famous Italian designer ANDREA BRANZI served as the honorary chairman of the international judging committee. The international judging committee consists of 12 members from Politecnico di Milano, Italy. It is composed of well-known design experts and professors such as the School of Design, NABA (Milan New Academy of Fine Arts) Fashion Institute, and designers from well-known Italian design institutions. It is one of the world‘s top design awards with extensive international influence. The awards mainly cover architectural design, interior design, product design, etc., aiming to recognize and recognize the most innovative and creative designers, design agencies and product manufacturers in the world.

