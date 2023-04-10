The couple in their 40s bought this apartment from 100 m² in Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, in a new development, close to the previous address, in search of more leisure options for her 6-year-old daughter, offered by the condominium.

“The clients asked for a complete renovation of the property recently delivered by the construction company, not only to adapt all the rooms to the needs of the family, including the resident’s mother, who lives with them; but also so that the new home would reflect their personality and taste, which already identified with my work language”, says architect Rafael Ramos, responsible for the project.

According to the architect, there were many modifications to the original plan of the apartment. The walls that separated the living room from the veranda and the kitchen, for example, were demolished to integrate the spaces and the floors were leveled, thus increasing the feeling of spaciousness and the incidence of natural light. In addition, a wall between the suite and the dining room was also eliminated to create a closet in the couple’s suite, which did not exist.

Overall, the project follows a urban contemporary style that mixes wood, glass, black metal and cement (note the finish on the ceiling) and bets on a base of predominantly neutral tones of gray and off whiteresulting in a slightly industrial atmosphere, in tune with the youthful spirit of the family.

In the decoration, with the exception of the framed prints (which were already part of the residents’ collection), everything is new, acquired according to project specifications – from joinery (designed by the office) to ornaments, including furniture. “We prioritize visually light partslike the sofa in the living room, which has ultra-thin, almost imperceptible carbon steel feet,” informs the architect.

On the old balcony now integrated with the living room, Rafael highlights the mini gourmet area with barbecue built-in on the bench and built-in brewer in the niche of the lower cabinet.

In the kitchen open to the living room, he draws attention to the high counter (which serves as a support for quick meals) and the custom made joinery to optimize space, such as the tower of cabinets designed to hide electrical equipment, leaving everything else clean.

In the room with the TV, steal the scene large wooden panel where the TV was fixed, which, in addition to visually delimiting the environment, also mimics access to the intimate area of ​​the apartment.

“Our biggest challenge was maximize the spaces to make them appear wider and brighter, since the property is not that big and was designed for four people to live. The demolition of some walls to integrate environments and custom-designed joinery helped a lot to achieve our goal”, he concludes.