Home Entertainment Practical 100 m² apartment has contemporary decor with industrial touches
Entertainment

Practical 100 m² apartment has contemporary decor with industrial touches

by admin
Practical 100 m² apartment has contemporary decor with industrial touches

The couple in their 40s bought this apartment from 100 m² in Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, in a new development, close to the previous address, in search of more leisure options for her 6-year-old daughter, offered by the condominium.

(Visual production: Studio Jefferson Stunnes / Photos: Luiza Schreier/CASACOR)

“The clients asked for a complete renovation of the property recently delivered by the construction company, not only to adapt all the rooms to the needs of the family, including the resident’s mother, who lives with them; but also so that the new home would reflect their personality and taste, which already identified with my work language”, says architect Rafael Ramos, responsible for the project.

House D31, by Raiz Arquitetura.
(Leonardo Giantomasi/CASACOR)

According to the architect, there were many modifications to the original plan of the apartment. The walls that separated the living room from the veranda and the kitchen, for example, were demolished to integrate the spaces and the floors were leveled, thus increasing the feeling of spaciousness and the incidence of natural light. In addition, a wall between the suite and the dining room was also eliminated to create a closet in the couple’s suite, which did not exist.

100 m2 apartment practical contemporary decor industrial touches architect Rafael Ramos living room sofa living room wood bench balcony curtain
(Visual production: Studio Jefferson Stunnes / Photos: Luiza Schreier/CASACOR)

Overall, the project follows a urban contemporary style that mixes wood, glass, black metal and cement (note the finish on the ceiling) and bets on a base of predominantly neutral tones of gray and off whiteresulting in a slightly industrial atmosphere, in tune with the youthful spirit of the family.

100 m2 apartment practical contemporary decor industrial touches architect Rafael Ramos dining room table chair china cabinet light fixture
(Visual production: Studio Jefferson Stunnes / Photos: Luiza Schreier/CASACOR)

In the decoration, with the exception of the framed prints (which were already part of the residents’ collection), everything is new, acquired according to project specifications – from joinery (designed by the office) to ornaments, including furniture. “We prioritize visually light partslike the sofa in the living room, which has ultra-thin, almost imperceptible carbon steel feet,” informs the architect.

Continues after advertising

See also  Ariel Lin who was seriously injured by his ex said "the opposite example" | Lin Yuchao | Be yourself
100 m2 apartment practical contemporary decor industrial touches architect Rafael Ramos living room balcony bench sideboard barbeque grill kitchen curtain
(Visual production: Studio Jefferson Stunnes / Photos: Luiza Schreier/CASACOR)

On the old balcony now integrated with the living room, Rafael highlights the mini gourmet area with barbecue built-in on the bench and built-in brewer in the niche of the lower cabinet.

Apartment of 100 m2 practical contemporary decor industrial touches architect Rafael Ramos living room kitchen bench bench wood
(Visual production: Studio Jefferson Stunnes / Photos: Luiza Schreier/CASACOR)

In the kitchen open to the living room, he draws attention to the high counter (which serves as a support for quick meals) and the custom made joinery to optimize space, such as the tower of cabinets designed to hide electrical equipment, leaving everything else clean.

100 m2 apartment practical contemporary decor industrial touches architect Rafael Ramos living room tv wood shelf tv cellar
(Visual production: Studio Jefferson Stunnes / Photos: Luiza Schreier/CASACOR)

In the room with the TV, steal the scene large wooden panel where the TV was fixed, which, in addition to visually delimiting the environment, also mimics access to the intimate area of ​​the apartment.

Apartment measuring 100 m2 practical contemporary decor industrial touches architect Rafael Ramos bedroom bed closet carpentry painting
(Visual production: Studio Jefferson Stunnes / Photos: Luiza Schreier/CASACOR)

“Our biggest challenge was maximize the spaces to make them appear wider and brighter, since the property is not that big and was designed for four people to live. The demolition of some walls to integrate environments and custom-designed joinery helped a lot to achieve our goal”, he concludes.

Continues after advertising

You may also like

The MAM-RJ gardens: learn more about the Burle...

Dialogue with 4 Emerging Artists of HypeArt New...

tips and inspirations for setting up a

Decoration to create integrated environments | OMAN

SKnote teamed up with RedSound to launch guitar/bass...

How to make skillet pizza

GIORGIO ARMANI SUPPORTS HORIZON FOUNDATION | Benjamin |...

Loose Rice – Panelatherapy

The content quality of online movies has been...

Belo Horizonte/Confins International Airport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy