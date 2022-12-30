Author: Dong Jian

“Sing a folk song to the party, I compare the party to my mother…” Since its birth in 1963, this widely sung song has touched and inspired countless people. This song was composed by the composer Zhu Jian’er based on Lei Feng’s deeds.

In his hundred years of life, Zhu Jianer has created a rich and passionate music world for us. His musical life can be regarded as the epitome of Chinese symphony history.

Zhu Jianer Exlibris in Shanghai Library by Liu Minghui

Zhu Jian’er, formerly known as Zhu Rongshi, styled Puchen, was born in Jingxian County, Anhui Province. Zhu Rongshi has admired Nie Er since he was a boy, and loves his salvation songs and art songs. He was deeply dissatisfied with the strong feudal meaning of the name given to him by his family. At the age of 21, he changed his name to “Jian Er”. The word “practice” has two meanings: one is that he is determined to follow Nie Er’s footsteps and take the road of revolutionary music; the other is that he wants to realize Nie Er’s unfinished wish to study in the Soviet Union and write symphonies.

Zhu Jian’er said: “If Nie Er hadn’t walked so early, he must be China‘s Beethoven. I changed my name to ‘Jian Er’ because I wanted to continue walking the path he didn’t finish.”

Zhu Jianer was born in Tianjin, and moved to Shanghai with his family since he was a child. In middle school, Zhu Jianer became very interested in music and began to learn piano and other musical instruments by himself, and then studied harmony theory with Mr. Qian Renkang. In 1945, when Japan surrendered, Zhu Jianer joined the army. Because of his poor health, he was not able to go to the front-line troops, but stayed in the Soviet Central Military Region Art Troupe. At that time, the art troupe had an accordion, but no one knew how to play it. This accordion became Zhu Jianer’s most convenient weapon to accompany the soldiers’ entertainment activities. During the War of Liberation, Zhu Jianer became the captain and conductor of the military band, and started his artistic career in the melting pot of revolution. Zhu Jianer wrote a large number of musical works eulogizing the revolution. The song “Fight Well” and the national instrumental ensemble “The Days of Turning Over” were widely circulated in the liberated areas, making him famous in one fell swoop. In the fiery battlefield life, Zhu Jian’er, who was weak and sick since childhood, became stronger day by day. He once said: “It is the revolution that gave me a second life!”

After the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Zhu Jian’er composed music for films such as “Light on the Earth” and “Storm at Sea” by Beijing Film Studio and Shanghai Film Studio. In 1955, Zhu Jianer came to the Soviet Union alone, and studied composition with Balasanian at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory of Music. Zhu Jianer’s first orchestral work “Festival Overture” has become a masterpiece dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

In 1960, the smug Zhu Jian’er returned to the motherland that he thought about day and night. In the second year, he began to take charge of the composition work of the Shanghai Experimental Opera House. Since then, Zhu Jianer has created many popular small-scale vocal works. In 1963, Chairman Mao proposed to “learn from Comrade Lei Feng”, which aroused an upsurge of hundreds of millions of people across the country to learn from Lei Feng. Lei Feng’s spirit, Lei Feng’s character and Lei Feng’s deeds, accompanied by the theme song of learning from Lei Feng, spread all over the country.

Zhu Jian’er wrote the songs “Take Lei Feng’s Gun” and “Sing a Folk Song for the Party” during this upsurge. He is also the only composer who created two widely sung Lei Feng theme songs.

In the summer of 1958, lyricist Yao Xiaozhou wrote a poem, which was compiled into “Three Hundred New Folk Songs” by Liaoning Chunfeng Literature and Art Publishing House in 1962. Lei Feng was serving as a soldier in Shenyang at that time, and he happened to read this book. Lei Feng liked this poem very much. He copied this poem in his diary and changed two parts of the poem. ; The second is to change “the party calls us to make revolution” to “the Communist Party calls me to make revolution”. After Comrade Lei Feng died in the line of duty in the same year, Zhu Jian’er, a teacher at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, noticed the first two paragraphs of the poem when he was reading Lei Feng’s diary. He was moved by Lei Feng’s spirit. Compose the tune. Shu Qun, Zhu Jianer’s lover, recalled that no matter whether Zhu Jianer was composing songs or composing large-scale symphony works, as long as he was mature, he would never write slowly. “When he writes, if he is not sure, he will never write. If he is sure, he will write very quickly.”

In 1963, the singer Ren Guizhen sang the song “Sing a Folk Song for the Party” before the Lei Feng Mobilization Meeting was held in Shanghai. It was also in this year that Zhu Jian’er knew that the author of this poem was Yao Xiaozhou.

Beginning in 1975, Zhu Jianer worked in the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, and it was at this time that he started his symphony composition career. At the age of 64, Zhu Jianer completed his first symphony. In 1978, Zhu Jianer first integrated the theme of tragedy into the creation of symphony, and the orchestral ensemble “Remembrance” was born. In 1982, Zhu Jianer processed and polished folk music materials, and wrote the symphonic suite “Qianling Sketch” using the special musical tonality and harmony of ethnic minorities. Zhu Jian’er’s creation is not based on imagination, he lived and investigated in the rural areas of Southwest China for more than half a year. Here, Zhu Jianer heard the folk music of Miao and Dong for the first time, fully understood the style of folk music in Southwest China, and felt the living environment of the local people himself. With these accumulations, Zhu Jianer confidently said: “From the soil of folk music, I found the ‘root’ of some modern composition techniques.”

From 1985 to 1999, Zhu Jianer composed 11 magnificent symphonies and 18 various symphonic works. In the early days of reform and opening up, many composers were skeptical about the introduction of modern music from the West. Zhu Jianer has been committed to bringing the elements of Chinese folk music to the extreme. He knows very well that if he wants to make progress, he must accept new things, and he must absorb the rationality of modern Western music. The representative work of Zhu Jianer at the peak of his creation is the “Tenth Symphony”. Created in 1998 and named “Jiang Xue”, this work applies the Chinese guqin piece “Three Lanes of Plum Blossoms” and the ancient poem “Jiang Xue” by Liu Zongyuan of the Tang Dynasty to a symphony of Western music genre. This work fully demonstrates the charm of Chinese language and culture, combines the two traditional Chinese cultures of opera and ancient poetry reciting, and fully demonstrates the national spirit in the symphony.

This work combines recorded material with live performances by the band. The Guqin piece “Three Lanes of Plum Blossoms” was performed and recorded by Gong Yi. This performance method not only created a precedent in the history of Chinese symphony music, but also brought a brand-new auditory experience to the audience. In the arrangement of the symphony, Zhu Jianer arranged the twelve-tone sequence with the “pentatonic” nature, making the whole work full of the style of traditional Chinese folk music. And this is what he deliberately pursued. This “Tenth Symphony” still has great influence until today. The reason is that Zhu Jianer has added the creative thinking of Chinese music to the western music genre. The seemingly traditional arrangement is full of innovative techniques. He perfectly combines guqin, opera and orchestral music. Acoustic and orchestral sounds are natural.

The last work Zhu Jianer created during his lifetime was the chamber music “Dream on the Silk Road”, a sextet he created for cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s “Silk Road” Orchestra, which was adapted for ensemble and orchestra in 2008 Ensemble version.

In 2017, Zhu Jianer died of illness in Shanghai at the age of 95. In the eyes of many musicology researchers, Zhu Jian’er’s musical life is a legend. After years of vicissitudes, he reached the peak of his creation after entering his sixtieth year of life. He completed 11 symphonies, each of which has its own unique musical style, which not only shows the composer’s personal spiritual world and The emotional world also shows the characteristics of the nation and the times.

“Mr. Zhu Jian’er is by far the most comprehensive composer in China, and he is also a model for the younger generation. His life trajectory can be said to be the epitome of the history of Chinese symphony.” Composer Ye Xiaogang believes that Zhu Jian’er’s creation is to communicate with China. A bridge between music and Western music, his works illustrate that music can be appreciated in a richer way. In his creations, the music can play folk melodies in a simple way, or it can play out the brilliance of the orchestra gorgeously; the composition techniques can be arranged appropriately, and it can also reflect the unique national customs ingeniously.

Zhu Jian’er was meticulous in his creation, and it took him ten years to create the “First Symphony”. He once warned young composers to calm down and work hard. Zhu Jianer’s manuscripts are always neat and clear, and others often advise him not to spend so much time writing scores. He said: “Mr. taught that every note head and every line must be aligned, and even where to turn the score must be calculated, so that it is convenient for conductors and actors to read.”

Some people think that there is no trace of other composers in his works. The reason why Zhu Jianer’s works can seamlessly integrate Chinese national character into Western composition skills is because he has been immersed in national folk music for a long time. As Zhu Jianer said, “Modern things need to be checked and distinguished in daily life, so that we can know which ones are Chinese and which ones are Western.”

(Author unit: Hangzhou Normal University School of Music)

"Guangming Daily" (page 16, December 30, 2022)

责编：董大正