PRADA 2022 autumn and winter series SUPERNOVA handbag

PRADA 2022 autumn and winter series SUPERNOVA handbag

The Prada Supernova handbag debuted at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear show by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, embodying the heritage of the brand, as well as the essence of history and modernity.

The Supernova handbag is made of highly polished Spazzolato leather, a luxurious material that reflects the exquisite tanning craftsmanship that Prada has advocated since its founding in 1913. The irregular shape and the curved handle at the top are reminiscent of classic and elegant accessories, evoking a history of women’s growth reflected in fashion, and recreating Prada’s modern and innovative handbag design spanning nearly half a century.

The Supernova handbag is available in three sizes to meet the needs of various scenarios and to show the attitude of the moment. Not limited to a single style, this collection of handbags is angular and round and smooth, firm and powerful yet soft and delicate. The shape of the bag expresses the spirit of freedom even more: the outer zipper falls freely, and each side is decorated with the Prada enamel triangle logo.

Prada’s signature Spazzolato leather is renewed in the Supernova handbag, hand-painted in contrasting colors around the body, creating a shadow-like effect that accentuates line and shape, contour and form. This is called pure Prada aesthetics.

