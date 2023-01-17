Home Entertainment Prada 2023 autumn and winter men’s clothing | Let the clothes speak loudly | Prada | Milan Men’s Wear Week_Sina Fashion_Sina.com
Entertainment

Prada 2023 autumn and winter men’s clothing | Let the clothes speak loudly | Prada | Milan Men’s Wear Week_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

by admin
Prada 2023 autumn and winter men’s clothing | Let the clothes speak loudly | Prada | Milan Men’s Wear Week_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

The 2023 FW men’s collection jointly presented by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons has a casual theme – “LET’S TALK ABOUT CLOTHES” – let’s talk about the clothes, but the meaning inside is worth pondering.

Regarding the meaning of the show, often the location of the venue can reveal a thing or two.

Deposito, the Prada Foundation’s venue in Milan, takes on this important task this time.

The completely exposed concrete internal form, together with the liftable ceiling specially designed for this show, adjusts the crowded intimate space before the show to the broad and spacious volume range when watching the show, which affects the dimension of our perception of clothing from the environment.

Men’s LOOK, one long and one short with similar shapes, also echoes the spatial adjustment of the show.

Check out the brand’s press release to learn: “This season, clothes come first, a deeper exploration of the fundamentals of fashion, and a brand that embraces the meaning, value and importance of fashion’s continued existence.”

Therefore, Prada did not spend ingenuity on the selection of models and create topics this time, but focused on the clothing itself wholeheartedly.

The cooperation between the two designers intuitively expresses the design language: simple, warm, comfortable, calm and restrained with a touch of sexiness.

9-point slim-fit trousers, matched with colorful cardigan jackets, more prominent male body proportions. The open cardigan on the bare chest reveals the charm of the chest muscles wantonly.

In fact, among the 52 sets of Prada 2023 FW LOOK, almost every set is matched with this clean-lined, minimalist-cut slim-fit trousers.

See also  In order to let the creative intentions be better seen, iQIYI Frame Qiyinghua has expanded its "expressive power" | DVBCN

It seems that everything tends to a simple but not mediocre essence, a precise and clear linearity, a concise and clear aesthetics, which always echoes the “Reductionist tailoring” described in Prada’s press release-simplified tailoring.

The cooperation between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons perfectly blends their respective design styles.

As the most recognizable design of the 2023 autumn and winter men’s wear series-the detachable pointed lapel fully demonstrates the design technique created by Miuccia for Prada.

In the Prada brand archives, the collar of each season’s men’s clothing can always be used flexibly.

The lapels in the 2018 spring and summer series are stacked

The detachable false collar in the 2008 autumn and winter series

It seems that they are the predecessors of this season’s detachable peak lapel, which is the source and extension of Miuccia’s design inspiration.

Prada menswear has never been short of bomber jackets every season since Miuccia teamed up with Raf. This single product is the highlight of Raf’s design career and a key frame in the history of fashion.

In the 2023 autumn and winter series, Raf widened its volume and elongated its length. With the help of down fabric, it appeared in the show in a wrapped, comfortable and warm posture.

The same down material, Raf also applied it to the popular item vest in the previous 2022 autumn and winter ready-to-wear series. The new down vest is definitely a candidate for the new series of explosive models.

As the autumn and winter series, the two designers of Prada did not forget the warm and tough material – suede.

See also  Witnessing China's development with music and paying tribute to the 25th anniversary of the Beijing International Music Festival-Qianlong.com.cn

Even created a knee-length suede men’s long skirt, looking forward to who will be the first “buyer’s show” contestant.

Meanwhile, a standout item on the runway was a briefcase with a lid.

One of them is made of cast steel industrial floor, which makes it look like a jug.

The small bag hanging around the neck and the color-blocked thick-soled boots also have the potential to be popular.

Precise tailoring, eye-catching creativity, bright colors…Miuccia and Raf have a dialogue with the clothes, trying to make the clothes make the loudest voice, perfecting and complementing the real Prada world in the eyes of the two designers .

You may also like

Friends come from all over the world to...

Gucci 1961 returns again, why are big-name bags...

Actor Zhang Xincheng broke his arm when he...

The short play “So What If It Is...

The film “Father’s Taste” focusing on father-son love...

The short play “So What if Imperfection” finished...

Used cars? Italians like Germans. Here are the...

The main visual of the IMAX Spring Festival...

Thai star Mike’s ex-girlfriend is suspected of being...

Gina Lollobrigida and her sparkling passion for jewels

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy