The 2023 FW men’s collection jointly presented by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons has a casual theme – “LET’S TALK ABOUT CLOTHES” – let’s talk about the clothes, but the meaning inside is worth pondering.

Regarding the meaning of the show, often the location of the venue can reveal a thing or two.

Deposito, the Prada Foundation’s venue in Milan, takes on this important task this time.

The completely exposed concrete internal form, together with the liftable ceiling specially designed for this show, adjusts the crowded intimate space before the show to the broad and spacious volume range when watching the show, which affects the dimension of our perception of clothing from the environment.

Men’s LOOK, one long and one short with similar shapes, also echoes the spatial adjustment of the show.

Check out the brand’s press release to learn: “This season, clothes come first, a deeper exploration of the fundamentals of fashion, and a brand that embraces the meaning, value and importance of fashion’s continued existence.”

Therefore, Prada did not spend ingenuity on the selection of models and create topics this time, but focused on the clothing itself wholeheartedly.

The cooperation between the two designers intuitively expresses the design language: simple, warm, comfortable, calm and restrained with a touch of sexiness.

9-point slim-fit trousers, matched with colorful cardigan jackets, more prominent male body proportions. The open cardigan on the bare chest reveals the charm of the chest muscles wantonly.

In fact, among the 52 sets of Prada 2023 FW LOOK, almost every set is matched with this clean-lined, minimalist-cut slim-fit trousers.

It seems that everything tends to a simple but not mediocre essence, a precise and clear linearity, a concise and clear aesthetics, which always echoes the “Reductionist tailoring” described in Prada’s press release-simplified tailoring.

The cooperation between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons perfectly blends their respective design styles.

As the most recognizable design of the 2023 autumn and winter men’s wear series-the detachable pointed lapel fully demonstrates the design technique created by Miuccia for Prada.

In the Prada brand archives, the collar of each season’s men’s clothing can always be used flexibly.

The lapels in the 2018 spring and summer series are stacked

The detachable false collar in the 2008 autumn and winter series

It seems that they are the predecessors of this season’s detachable peak lapel, which is the source and extension of Miuccia’s design inspiration.

Prada menswear has never been short of bomber jackets every season since Miuccia teamed up with Raf. This single product is the highlight of Raf’s design career and a key frame in the history of fashion.

In the 2023 autumn and winter series, Raf widened its volume and elongated its length. With the help of down fabric, it appeared in the show in a wrapped, comfortable and warm posture.

The same down material, Raf also applied it to the popular item vest in the previous 2022 autumn and winter ready-to-wear series. The new down vest is definitely a candidate for the new series of explosive models.

As the autumn and winter series, the two designers of Prada did not forget the warm and tough material – suede.

Even created a knee-length suede men’s long skirt, looking forward to who will be the first “buyer’s show” contestant.

Meanwhile, a standout item on the runway was a briefcase with a lid.

One of them is made of cast steel industrial floor, which makes it look like a jug.

The small bag hanging around the neck and the color-blocked thick-soled boots also have the potential to be popular.

Precise tailoring, eye-catching creativity, bright colors…Miuccia and Raf have a dialogue with the clothes, trying to make the clothes make the loudest voice, perfecting and complementing the real Prada world in the eyes of the two designers .