Legendary designer Raf Simons announced last year that he would bid farewell to Raf Simons, the fashion brand of the same name, and focus on Prada, which is co-managed with Miuccia Prada. 》is the name to open a dialogue, appealing to ideas, visions and claims of “clothes first” through action.

Prada’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection, co-designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, is a further exploration of the basics of fashion. It defends its meaning, value and importance that endure to this day.

The invitations to this big show are pillows and pillowcases, which are fully used in this series. The vest and waistcoat are made of white cotton material, which has a futuristic atmosphere of the space age in the 1960s; on multiple sets of Raf Simons’ iconic slim suits , adding a collar design with ulterior motives, using color matching and printing to create variability, and redefining the outline and tailoring of the prototype clothing through deconstruction.

In addition, many classic items have been added this season, such as bomber jackets, coats, cardigans, shirts and bags. Clothes are used to explain the perception of reality, and then define the changes in thinking given by time. Clothes seem to be A tool, but it is also a means of expressing enough to define a person.