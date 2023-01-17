Home Entertainment Prada 2023 autumn and winter men’s fashion show officially debut | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Prada 2023 autumn and winter men’s fashion show officially debut | Hypebeast

by admin
Prada 2023 autumn and winter men’s fashion show officially debut | Hypebeast

Legendary designer Raf Simons announced last year that he would bid farewell to Raf Simons, the fashion brand of the same name, and focus on Prada, which is co-managed with Miuccia Prada. 》is the name to open a dialogue, appealing to ideas, visions and claims of “clothes first” through action.

Prada’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection, co-designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, is a further exploration of the basics of fashion. It defends its meaning, value and importance that endure to this day.

The invitations to this big show are pillows and pillowcases, which are fully used in this series. The vest and waistcoat are made of white cotton material, which has a futuristic atmosphere of the space age in the 1960s; on multiple sets of Raf Simons’ iconic slim suits , adding a collar design with ulterior motives, using color matching and printing to create variability, and redefining the outline and tailoring of the prototype clothing through deconstruction.

In addition, many classic items have been added this season, such as bomber jackets, coats, cardigans, shirts and bags. Clothes are used to explain the perception of reality, and then define the changes in thinking given by time. Clothes seem to be A tool, but it is also a means of expressing enough to define a person.

The simplicity and austerity of modernist codes are combined with their apparent contradictions: comfort, exaggeration, intimacy. Paragons of fashion meet Prada paragons, new garments inherit literal and ideological fragments of heritage, graphic fragments of simplification, tailoring, printing and knitting, leaning on bare skin. Superfluous details are removed from the clothing, wrapping the form in a tactile communication that clings to the naked body. Silhouettes are pronounced, enlarged and reduced, exploring the extremes of haute couture through the construction of garments.

Proportion can shift perception, and the Prada Art Foundation show space designed by AMO exposes the building’s concrete façade. In this stripped-down, raw panorama, dimensions are reworked, radically altered—the ceiling gently rises, transforming the space from privacy to grandeur, changing scale which in turn alters our perspective on the garments within. The process echoes the garment itself, elongated or shortened. They demonstrate the reconstruction of meaning and identity through a small movement.

You may also like

Youthfulness is the core of “New Martial Arts”_Guangming.com

“The Fabelmans”, when cinema is a citationist and...

In 2023, the zodiac women with good luck...

Korean group IVE’s Japanese version of “LOVE DIVE”...

Wang Yibo sings the theme song MV of...

505 Games New Year’s Sale opens “Death Stranding...

Prada 2023 autumn and winter men’s clothing |...

Friends come from all over the world to...

Gucci 1961 returns again, why are big-name bags...

Actor Zhang Xincheng broke his arm when he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy