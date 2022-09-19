Listen to the audio version of the article

The Prada Group announces the acquisition of the 43.65% of the share capital of the Superior tannery of Santa Croce sull’Arno, in the province of Pisa, Tuscany. The company, active in the processing of calfskin for over 60 years on the Italian and international market as a specialist supplier for the luxury sector, has recently concentrated its investments in the digitalization of processes and in a sustainable development plan based on circular economy, energy efficiency and protection of water resources. The agreement provides that the management responsibility remains with Stefano Caponi, the current CEO of the company.

“Prada’s entry into the share capital of the Superior tannery represents another important step in the strategic path of vertical integration of the Group’s production chain, with investments in infrastructures and people, to increase our industrial know-how as well as control quality along the all stages of processing. This operation will allow us to accelerate on important issues such as the traceability of raw materials and the transparency of our supply chain »comments Patrizio Bertelli, CEO of the Prada Group.

«For some time now I have embarked on a path that I believe to be virtuous for Conceria Superior, with the aim of increasing our environmental sustainability, whether understood as process or product sustainability. This with the aim of improving first of all our production activities, studying technical and process improvements, with the ultimate aim of providing the customer with products of excellence, expression of the highest Made in Italy, but more sustainable and with the least impact. possible environment “, comments Stefano Caponi, CEO of Superior, who adds:” My vision as an entrepreneur was to create a balance between medium and long-term benefits, guaranteed by industrial innovation and energy efficiency projects, with targeted investments and usable immediately. This agreement with the Prada Group, which is part of this vision, is a source of great pride and satisfaction for me ».