Prada continues to be the No. 1 global hot brand in the first quarter of 2023 on Lyst

The fashion shopping app Lyst officially released its 2023 first quarter report earlier. After Prada officially topped the list in the fourth quarter of 2022, it is once again firmly in the top spot this time, winning the title of the most popular brand.

In addition to Prada, the brand Miu Miu, which is also managed by Miuccia Prada, is also very popular, rising from the fourth place to the second place, followed by Moncler, which maintains the third place, and other top ten brands Brands also include Valentino, LOEWE, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Saint Laurent; what is more surprising is that, perhaps affected by the change of creative director, Gucci, which has always performed well, dropped to ninth place this time. Then Balenciaga seemed to be still caught in the chain reaction of the controversy, and the ranking continued to slide to 18th.

In addition, Ann Demeulemeester also received a lot of attention with the new director Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s 2023 autumn and winter series, especially after the actor/model Hunter Schafer wore a “feather tube top” to attend the Oscar After Party. The response was even more enthusiastic, and it became popular on social media instantly. Along with Khaite and Magda Butrym on the list of Breakthrough Brands.

As for the single product, the daily versatile Uniqlo curved mini shoulder bag, Rick Owens’ Krieser sunglasses, and Skims Sculpt Bodysuit are the top three hits respectively; as the line between street fashion and high-end fashion gradually blurs, the creative team MSCHF’s red rubber boots “Big Red Boots” lived up to expectations and were included in the most popular items with a high degree of discussion. Interested readers may wish to go to the Lyst website for a complete analysis.