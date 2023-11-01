Prada group revenues up 17% to 3.34 billion, Miu Miu leaps (+49%)

Listen to the audio version of the article

There would be one last piece missing to complete the picture of the high range in the first nine months of this year, the accounts of the Tod’s group, which will arrive with the board of directors meeting scheduled for 8 November. But with the data from the Prada group, announced yesterday, it is already possible to have a fairly clear picture of the European fashion and luxury sector: overall, we can say that we are moving towards a “normalisation” of growth in revenues and profitability (yes see the interview alongside), despite the presence of differences between the protagonists.

Data above expectations

The group led by CEO Andrea Guerra and co-founders Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada, does better than some competitors and strengthens its leadership in the ranking of Italian fashion companies: in the first nine months revenues grew by 17% at constant exchange rates at 3.34 billion euros (a result slightly higher than analysts’ forecasts) and the even more significant figure is that relating to the third quarter alone, in which the group grew by 10%, while other protagonists of fashion and luxury recorded a a much more significant slowdown compared to the first half of the year.

Miu Miu’s performance

Among the brands, Miu Miu made a real leap (+49%), but sales of the brand that gives its name to the group also grew by double digits (+13%). The performance of the different categories is interesting, especially from a medium-long term perspective: in first place is clothing (+32%), followed by footwear (+16%) and leather goods (+8%) , a sign that both Prada and Miu Miu are increasingly appreciated beyond the “classic” bags and shoes, categories that remain central, but leave precious space for clothing, which has returned to being a point of reference, almost benchmark, for other protagonists of high range. As demonstrated by the echo had by the two most recent fashion shows by Prada and Miu Miu (in the photo above, that of the SS 2024 collection, staged in Paris at the beginning of October), with the collections for next spring-summer, which have confirmed the creative strength of the two brands and the excellent prospects for 2024.

Double-digit geographic growth

Looking at the geographical areas, growth was driven by Asia Pacific, Japan and Europe, with retail sales in the nine months growing by 21%, 47% and 17% respectively. «In an uncertain geopolitical and economic context that requires us to remain vigilant, we continue to observe strong enthusiasm around our brands – commented Andrea Guerra -. This positions us well for a positive fourth quarter and a year of solid, sustainable and above-market growth.”

Bertelli’s cautious optimism

Patrizio Bertelli, president and executive director of the group, also looks ahead: «We can count on our strengthened organization to accelerate innovation and make the group even more dynamic, maintaining the flexibility and reactivity that have always characterized it».

