Listen to the audio version of the article

Those who predicted that the massive growth in online shopping during the pandemic would ultimately doom the in-store experience have long since changed their minds. “Physical” purchases have not lost their attractiveness, on the contrary, with the pandemic behind them they have gained new relevance. Also thanks to the innovations brought by digital.

This is also demonstrated by the recent announcement of the Prada group, which through a partnership with Adobe will get in touch with its customers in an even more personalized way, on all retail, physical and digital platforms. For example, customers who join will allow the store staff to know their preferences even before they arrive in the store and will thus be able to benefit from a tailor-made welcome: a customer who has searched for a bag online will be invited to the store to see the new colors of that bag for next season, and after you leave the store, you will receive buying recommendations based on your preferences expressed in store, combined with your online profile

“These tools will allow us to dialogue with our customers in the right place, at the right time and with the most appropriate content for them,” commented Lorenzo Bertelli, Marketing Director and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility of the Prada Group.

“Through Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform and Adobe Journey Optimizer, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, the group will be able to combine vast amounts of data, create unified customer profiles and deliver personalized experiences across any channel in real time,” added Luc Dammann , Adobe president for EMEA.

The new applications will also make it possible to design ad hoc content for marketing campaigns, increase contact opportunities with customers throughout the customer journey and develop new product portfolios. In this context, the Prada Group is exploring other technologies, such as Adobe Substance 3D, to design sales simulations and create digital prototypes of garments and accessories with different types of fabrics and textures, including leathers.