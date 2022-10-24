Home Entertainment Prada joins hands with “Crazy Driver” director Nicolas Winding Refn to create short film “TOUCH OF CRUDE”
Prada joins hands with "Crazy Driver" director Nicolas Winding Refn to create short film "TOUCH OF CRUDE"

Prada joins hands with “Crazy Driver” director Nicolas Winding Refn to create short film “TOUCH OF CRUDE”

Prada, led by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, presented TOUCH OF CRUDE, a spring and summer women’s wear show at Milan Fashion Week, and simultaneously announced that they would collaborate with “Pusher” and “Drive” director Nicolas Winding Refn to launch the short film “TOUCH OF CRUDE” of the same name. TOUCH OF CRUDE explores the life of women, the fluidity of modern femininity, a theme that Prada has always been fascinated with. When a woman moves into a new house, a mysterious entity: the “black box” will visit her, and through the black box’s peephole will open multiple universes, each from the perspective of a different woman. The film has recently premiered at the Lumière Film Festival in France, one of the largest international classic film festivals, with a global debut expected in early 2023.

