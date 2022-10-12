Listen to the audio version of the article

Prada was one of the few high-end brands that did not have a fine jewelery line, as the Americans call it: jewelery in metals and precious stones, positioned well above any type of custom jewelery, another American term used to indicate the ” precious costume jewelery “. Maisons like Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci have been exploring the jewelry universe for some time and have actually gone even further, with their respective collections of high jewelry, one-of-a-kind pieces with one-of-a-kind value. The void, so to speak, has been filled: the collection is called Eternal Gold and is a very special project. It uses only 100% certified recycled gold (it is the first time for a luxury brand) and traceable diamonds: a debut in jewelry in the name of sustainability and transparency, in other words, as explained Timothy Iwata, enthusiastic (and a little bit excited) Prada Jewerly Director, who has worked for many years in the sector and was for example the Global Innovation Officer of Cartier.

International standards

In fact, 100% of the gold used is certified, conforming to the standards of the Chain of Custody established by Responsible Jewellery Council , a non-profit organization founded in 2005 with the mission of promoting, in the context of the processing of gold and diamond jewelry, practices that are responsible from an ethical, social and environmental point of view, which respect human rights, from extraction to sale. «All the phases of the chain for the responsible production of gold and diamonds are verifiable and traceable, an exclusive prerogative that – said Iwata – is not offered by any other luxury jewelry brand or fashion house in the world. The recycled gold comes from sources such as industrial gold and used jewelry and suppliers follow all the highest industry standards in terms of human rights, workplace safety, environmental impact and business ethics ».

The choice for diamonds

Iwata further explained that in addition to 18-karat yellow gold and rose gold, the Eternal Gold collection also features many diamonds and diamond pavé. “Since pavés make up an average of 80% of sales, we wanted to extend the concept of traceability of origins – he said – to stones of all sizes, while usually it is only possible for diamonds starting from 0.5 carat. The same customers can verify the authenticity of rings, necklaces or bracelets through the Aura Consortium Blockchain platform ».

Archetypes of jewelry and the brand

The debut collection, presented today in the spaces of the Prada Observatory of Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, right in front of the historic shop opened by Mario Prada, Miuccia Prada’s father, in 1913, is a reinterpretation of the archetypes of jewelry: the snake, the heart, the chain and the chocker, to which is added the triangle logo, originally used as a symbol of luxury by Mario Prada. The snake, a symbol of transformation, is smooth as after the moult, to symbolize the change in jewelry, while the heart, at the center of the love industry, is rounded at the top but has a clean cut because “today for the Zeta generation – Iwata added – the cliché of fairytale love is insignificant, they know that love can be strong and devastating, something dramatically beautiful ».

The positioning

As for the value, it starts from 1,500 euros for the simplest ring to reach 55 thousand for some necklaces, but it is also possible to buy unique pieces or choose made to measure. Testifying Eternal Gold’s debut is American poet and activist Amanda Gorman, American actress, model and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, and Canadian-born Korean musician Somi Jeon. The jewels will be on sale this month in some selected Prada boutiques and shortly, with a selection, on the official website of the maison .