Prada gives a signal and an example to the world of fashion, committing itself to investing in greenery as an instrument of well-being for people and the environment. The luxury group that was among the first, starting from the late nineties, to “use” nature in the architecture of its factories (in particular in Valvigna and Levanella, in the Arezzo Valdarno, and in Montegranaro, in the Marche), and done not only to beautify them but above all as a strategic element of sustainability, now joins “Forestami”, the project of the Metropolitan City of Milan which provides for the planting of three million trees by 2030. The trees will be planted in parks, streets, squares and courtyards to slow down global warming, reduce energy consumption, clean the air of fine dust, improving the well-being of citizens.

The Prada Group will finance the planting of 6 thousand plants in 2023, 500 tall trees in 2024 and 200 in 2025, together with the redevelopment of some areas and a training project for citizens. Joining the Forestami project was the focus of a meeting at the Milan Triennale attended by the president Stefano Boeri, who is also the head of the scientific committee of Forestami, and the architect Guido Canali, architect of the innovative use ( especially 30 years ago) of the green in the Prada factories.

The Polo di Levanella (Arezzo)

Canali presented the latest creation, the maxi logistics center in Levanella, in the province of Arezzo, 44 ​​thousand square meters of warehouses for the storage of the finished clothing, footwear and leather goods of the whole group, “wrapped” by a green ring formed by trees, vines and bushes, to form a dialogue between workspaces and the Valdarno landscape. The logistics center has just been enriched with a canteen topped by a 1,500 square meter pergola covered with greenery. Between the canteen roof and the pergola there are three free meters, which circulate the air and make the vision from the inside evocative: looking up while eating you can see a sort of green fresco.

“Until now, the group had shown confidentiality towards the production plants”, explained Canali, showing the canteen in Levanella but also the stepped hill covered with vines built next to the Valvigna plant, and underlining how garden factories can contribute to people’s well-being . “In these creations – said Boeri – the vegetal nature is not a decorative component but becomes an essential element of architecture in a relationship that recalls the rigor typical of the Prada world“. «Joining Forestami – explained Lorenzo Bertelli, Corporate social responsibility director of the Prada Group in a video message – is a further step that reflects the attention of the Prada Group towards the environment and the communities in which it operates. With this project we are committed to offering citizens opportunities for dialogue and active participation ».