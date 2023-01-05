Listen to the audio version of the article

With years – in some cases decades – of delay compared to the eternal rivals of France, the generational turnover has also begun in Italy at the creative and entrepreneurial tops of the big fashion companies and in particular of the high range. For once, it is almost always an innocent delay: it is linked, trivially, to the different ages of the fashion systems of Italy and France. Ours is younger and many of the founding stylists or entrepreneurs are still alive and, in some cases, at the helm of companies, especially in the downstream part of the supply chain, that of brands. A separate discussion should be made for the upstream part: there are textile companies that have already gone through several generations – one name above all, the Vitale Barberis Canonico wool mill, born in 1663 and today led by the thirteenth generation of the founding family.

The most recent case in the “valley” is the Prada group, listed in Hong Kong but which – according to financial rumors – is considering a listing in Italy. Two important appointments are made in December: on the 6th that of Andrea Guerra as group CEO (the proposal will be formally made to the board of directors on 23 January), on 13 December that of Gianfranco D’Attis, effective from 2 January, as CEO of the ” solo” Prada brand, the most important of the group, which today also includes Miu Miu, Car Shoes, Church’s, Marchesi 1824 and Luna Rossa.

The Prada brand has distant roots: it was born in Milan as a leather goods boutique in 1913, but it was Miuccia Prada, granddaughter of the founder Mario, and her husband Patrizio Bertelli who invented the multinational – definitely not pocket-sized – of luxury that the Prada group is today . Bertelli will leave the role of CEO to Guerra, keeping the role of president for himself and paving the way for a further transition from Guerra himself to Lorenzo Bertelli, born in 1988, eldest son of the founding couple and since 2020 Head of Corporate social responsibility of the group. It is indicative that the young Bertelli is gaining experience precisely in the CSR and ESG sector, given the current centrality of social and environmental sustainability and governance issues, which involve the largest number of stakeholders, from shareholders to end customers, with the new generations of global consumers of luxury products (and not only) increasingly attentive to the transparency, consistency and responsibility of corporate behavior on social and environmental issues.

The data for the first half of 2022 of the Prada group, announced on 27 July (those for the entire year will be presented to the board of directors on 26 January) indicate strong growth in profitability and revenues, reaching 1.9 billion euros (+22% on 2021). Guerra and Bertelli junior have the task of creating a virtuous circle between the skills of a long-experienced manager and the passion and dedication of a boy who, after a degree in philosophy, dreamed of being a rally driver (and did so even done, for a few years) but which then found its way into the family group and which in the last three years has accelerated the digital transition and guided that of CSR.