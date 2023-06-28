Prada strengthens the link with Unesco to spread knowledge of the oceans

Listen to the audio version of the article

The history of the United Nations and of all the various agencies that make up the UN is made, like the history of every human enterprise, of successes and failures, of steps forward and side steps. But entering the Unesco headquarters in Paris makes one understand the importance of the very existence of the UN and, precisely, of its various agencies: Unesco in particular is the organization for education, science and culture and has the ambitious goal of contributing to the construction of peace through international cooperation in the fields of education, science and culture. In the large building in the center of Paris, the anima mundi is perceived, we could say: there is a very clear representation of the mosaic of cultures and peoples that colors our planet. The assembly of Unesco’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) began on 21 June in the French capital, and will last until next Friday, and the Prada group has chosen this plenary session – in all respects similar, for the countries represented, 150 in all, to those of the UN in New York – to confirm support for the Sea Beyond programme.

«The need to take care of the health of the Earth is clear to everyone: people, companies, countries. Or at least that’s how it should be and not from today», explains Lorenzo Bertelli, head of corporate social responsibility of the Prada group, the leading Italian company in the fashion sector, with a turnover that in 2022 grew by 25% to 4.2 billion and which in the first quarter of 2023 continued on its positive path, with revenues of 1.065 billion (+22% on the January-March period last year). «The partnership with Unesco on the Sea Beyond project began in 2019, months before the outbreak of the pandemic that would have devastated the planet – Bertelli points out -. In the following two years we all suffered, people and companies, but the Prada group has continued to support the initiative and we want to do it even more now, despite the uncertainties and uncertainties we see. Indeed, perhaps it is precisely the unpredictability of economic and geopolitical events beyond our control that strengthens the will to invest in social and environmental sustainability: it means looking to the future, with hope and confidence».

In the presence of Vladimir Ryabinin, IOC/Unesco executive secretary, Francesca Santoro, IOC/Unesco senior program officer, and Liborio Stellino, Italian ambassador to Unesco, Lorenzo Bertelli explained that 1% of the sales of the Re- Nylon will be destined for Sea Beyond. «The main objective remains ocean literacy, which we could translate into the dissemination of knowledge of the oceans – underlined Bertelli -. But on the occasion of its intergovernmental assembly, UNESCO broadened the horizons of Sea Beyond: the ocean literacy initiatives of the next two years will be accompanied by support for scientific research and humanitarian projects”. The link with the Re-Nylon collections is important for two reasons: the first is that nylon is among the materials most easily associated, in the imagination of consumers, with the Prada brand, and the bags and accessories that use it are re-proposed for the season in season in the most classic models or presented in new variants, continuing to be among the best sellers. The second reason is perhaps even more important: Re-Nylon is the sustainable evolution of the original nylon, the result of recycling processes and in turn recyclable. «It took years to arrive at a material that guaranteed the same quality and durability as the original one and that was authentically more sustainable from an environmental point of view – says Lorenzo Bertelli -. A research path that has a positive impact on the oceans: for example, fishing nets are used to produce the yarn and fabric of the Re-Nylon collections, many of which are abandoned everywhere in the seas and oceans».

The exceptional nature of the partnership between the Prada group and Unesco lies in having created an almost magical balance – which also seems very solid – between the economic sustainability of a project, which we could see as a short-term goal of a company, especially if listed – and medium and long-term vision. «I think there are no shortcuts to solve the problems of our societies and in particular of the environment – ​​concludes Bertelli -. I also like the name Sea Beyond because it’s not a slogan, but combines two words that together suggest a vision of the present and the future. Every day we face small and big challenges, related to operations and business processes. But at the same time we need to see beyond, and learning about the oceans can help us do that.” Nomen, omen: sea (sea) in English is pronounced like see (to see). Beyond is another evocative word: it means beyond, above all in a figurative sense, and it is no coincidence that the song composed by REM for the film Man on the Moon was titled, with a hyperbole, The Great Beyond. Who knows if the next chapter of the Unesco project supported by Prada could be called The Great Sea Beyond, without needing to go to the Moon.

