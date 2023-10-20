Praise for the New York City Metro

Listen to the audio version of the article

In 1955 the situationist philosopher Guy Debord tried to theorize the anti-balade, a playful and creative approach to the discovery of metropolises (starting with Paris) which invited the traveler to get lost and build his own urban geography by himself, fleeing from places and mainstream flows and the very idea of ​​mass tourism. To try, today as then, we can and must use only two things: our feet and the metro, which is the true underground constellation of a large city, the celestial map as opposed to the urban explorer.

Piero Armenti, founder and demiurge of the multidisciplinary project Il Mio Viaggio a New York (social universe, travel agency, books and now a TV format) describes himself and defines himself as a navigator, alone or with a crew, in NYC.

AN explorer in the Metro: Piero Armenti’s anti-balade New York. Metro by Metro. Discovering the city through the subway stops, the third volume by Armenti for Mondadori, is the narrative translation of one of the most successful social projects in Italy in recent years. Not a tourist guide, but an author’s guide for travelers with some excellent insights into urban ethnology, whose narrative archetype remain Marc Augé’s Éloge du Bistro parisien and Un ethnologue dans le métro.

Astoria

Pievo da Salerno landed in New York City over a decade ago. Starting from the popular Greek-Cypriot district of Astoria, he now lives and works a hundred meters from the billionaires’ row of Columbus Circle, corner of Central Park. The Guide offers several ideas; it starts from South Ferry (line 1) and arrives at Harlem – 125th Street (lines 2-3). For each release there corresponds an anti-balade, a casual discovery, a minimal story that transforms into experience, in the polythematic sense of experience and expertise. Meter by metre, discovering NYCWe discover things that we don’t find elsewhere, such as the first pizzeria in the city, the first cappuccino (Caffè Reggio) and the “most chauvinistic” bar in NYC.

“Random” discoveries

New York is an immense analogue algorithm, each place is a situation that refers to others. In essence, Piero recounts his “random” discoveries, inviting the traveler – especially the spoiled Italian tourist – to make their own. He does it with the kindness and lightness that have made him a web star. The guide (and the My Trip to New York agency), if on the one hand they reassure the Italian tourist, on the other invite him to become a traveller. If he had remained a tourist, Piero’s trip to New York would have truly remained his alone. And it would have ended a long time ago.

Share this: Facebook

X

