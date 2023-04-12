He Ministry of Tourism of the Nation launched a program that was very successful in its first three editions. Designed to promote internal tourism throughout the Argentine territory, the previous trip offers users the ability to perform trips with a 50% refund on your transportation costs.

Despite its success, the fourth edition of the program is currently in standby status. Although the portfolio Turismo confirmed its launch, no details on its implementation have yet been given.

The ministry’s initiative has been very well received by travelers, since it allows them to see different places in Argentina at a more affordable price. In addition, it also serves as a tool to boost the local economy of tourist regions.

Previaje 4: what is known about the new stage of the program

Despite the uncertainty about the fourth edition of the program, it is expected that in the next few days More details about its release are released. This is what is known:

sources of Ministry of Tourism They pointed out that the entire registration schedule for providers and purchase dates will be available shortly, although they still it is not confirmedIt is expected to be ready in the next few days.

There will be a fourth edition of previous trip with the aim that the tourism sector does not have a low season.

with the aim that the tourism sector does not have a low season. It will be to travel in May and June (includes the extra long weekends of the May 25 to 28 and June 17 to 20 ), which historically have the least tourist activity.

), which historically have the least tourist activity. As in Previaje 3, this edition will include a price agreement with the hotel sector.

It will be the same system as previous editions: 50% will be refunded to be used again in the tourist chain and, for PAMI affiliates, the refund will be 70%.

The refund limit is under study. The amount of the previous edition was $70,000.

If you used Previaje in previous editions, you can reuse the plastic card.

Previaje: how to use the available credit and until when it can be redeemed

Previaje is to be used in tourist services (travel and excursion agencies, accommodation, car and equipment rental, gastronomy, domestic air transport, long-distance land and tourism) and in cultural consumption (crafts, cinema, galleries, museums, regional products, recitals and theaters), in all destinations in the country.

Step by step to enroll in Previaje 4

Identify your provider: it is necessary to verify the record of the provider of the contracted service.

Create an account in Mi Argentina: register in the Mi Argentina account with validation of biometric data and at least level 3.

Create a trip: once you have your account, you will need to create a trip and specify the details such as the origin, destination, date of departure and return.

Upload your vouchers: it is necessary to upload your vouchers in the created trip, issued in your name, with type and number of document.

Verify your benefit: after the validation of your vouchers, you will be able to view the amount of the benefit in your profile.

Use the Pre-Travel card: the card with the benefits can be used from the date of your trip throughout the country’s tourism chain.

It is important to note that registration for Previaje 4 must be carried out by the operational manager designated by the tourist provider, who must have a CUIT/CUIL and a minimum level 3 tax code, for the purposes of authentication.

SE