Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and starring Amber Mindysand, “Predator: Prey” has lifted the media rating ban, and IGN gave it an 8 out of 10.Reviewers felt that the film was full of the iconic brutal killings of the Predator series, and the plot was simple but not simple. It was also a pivotal turning point in Amber Mindysound’s rise to fame.

score:8 points excellent

Overall review:

Dan Trachtenberg’s “Predator: Prey” is filled with the violence and tension that is the hallmark of the “Predator” franchise, but Amber Mindysand’s ferocious, brilliant performance is the film’s finishing touch pen. The film mainly focuses on Naru, a young female warrior of the Comanche nation played by Amber Mindysand, which also makes the shaping of the supporting roles a little rigid, but the relationship between the Predator and Naru is full of strong imagination and creativity ‘s killings did not detract from it.

