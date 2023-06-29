Prediction / Sloow / Death Racer / Speedhammer – Prediction Album Release Party – 24.06.2023, Stadtwerkstadt Linz – Live Review

Prediction Album Release Party

Event: 06/24/2023, Stadtwerkstadt Linz

Bands: Prediction / Sloow / Death Racer / Speedhammer

Origin: Austria / Chile

Ticket: 21 €

Genre: Death Metal

At the end of June, at the behest of Steel City Sorcery invited to the venerable Stadtwerkstatt Linz to celebrate the release of Predictions latest work The Unholy Flame to celebrate. There were reinforcements in the form of three bands, which should already cause a sensation in advance. After a not so short delay, we actually started.

The Chilean Alcoholic Evil Speed ​​Metalers made the beginning Speedhammer, with their hangman’s hoods and strumming guitars they immediately created a good atmosphere. A successful start of the evening.

Afterwards came Death Racer in a now well-filled hall with their Liadan about the Autofoahn packaged in oppressive Speed ​​Metal to keep the mood going. Musically, it’s definitely okay, but with the band’s concept, which is so well implemented, it almost becomes a minor matter. Be it the wheel rims on the microphone stands, the engine oil stains on clothing or the small miracle tree on the guitar. This dedication, which is put into the entire presentation, definitely deserves praise and should definitely be watched more often. One could think that with four bands in one evening there should be at least one loser. Far from it, because next the old school death metalers from Slow down the Stadtwerkstadt. Regardless of the casualties, the three-man army stomped on and across the stage, leaving no stone unturned. And all this with a sovereignty that many professional bands have not achieved to this day. Last but not least, the big headliner of the evening. Prediction presented their new album The Unholy Flame before… and how they did it. Not surprising for long-time fans of the band, always worth mentioning for newer listeners: Yes, there are only two of them, but that doesn’t matter. Brutal as ever, the band plowed through the venue with a mix of brand new material and old classics. Definitely met expectations. A big movie theater. In summary, it can be said that the evening was very successful overall. The bands were all very good to great. In terms of price, the Stadtwerkstadt is, as is usually the case, in the socially acceptable range. In terms of sound, there wasn’t really anything to criticize either. The only point of criticism that the organizers have to put up with is the relatively long delay at the beginning, which was not really made up for by the long conversion times between the bands. There is still potential for optimization here in the future. But whoever goes to a concert like that doesn’t have any stress in most cases anyway – so you can ignore it if the rest was more than satisfactory.

