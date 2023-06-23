predictions for love, health and work for each sign

Sign by sign, find out in this note what the horoscope has in store for you on June 23, 2023. La Voz brings you the most accurate predictions about health, love and money.

Aries Horoscope for today, Friday June 23, 2023

Horoscope. Aries

Retraining day at family level. They will lend themselves more openly to having important dialogues with their loved ones in which they will say things that are difficult for them to say. Sincerity and dedication to the people we love are important. Color Moment: Sapphire.

♈︎. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Leo and Sagittarius. People born between March 21 and April 20 belong to the sign of Aries.

Taurus Horoscope for today, Friday June 23, 2023

Horoscope. Taurus

Do not get impatient if the news you expected does not arrive. The labor problem they are going through is temporary. A long-awaited date will lift their spirits. Release from guilt. In life you have to know how to wait. Color Moment: Mint.

♉︎. Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, just like that of Virgo and Capricorn. People born between April 21 and May 21 belong to the sign of Taurus.

Gemini Horoscope for today, Friday June 23, 2023

Horoscope. Gemini

Do not postpone that conversation that was pending with your partners. Things are lighter than you imagine. They should learn to give in at the right time. Always prioritize feelings before a selfish attitude. Color Moment: Cinnamon.

♊︎. Gemini is the third sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like Libra and Aquarius. People born between May 22 and June 21 belong to the sign of Gemini.

Today’s Cancer Horoscope, Friday June 23, 2023

Horoscope. Cancer

What you overcome on this journey is a bad relationship you had with people close to you. The feeling of relief that they will have from a job news will be great. The reward of a good wait arrives. Color moment: orange.

♋︎. Cancer is the fourth sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, just like that of Scorpio and Pisces. People born between June 21 and July 23 belong to the sign of Cancer.

Leo’s horoscope for today, Friday June 23, 2023

Horoscope. Leo

They would be about to realize something that they have been waiting for a long time. Don’t be suggested by things you hear. They should start thinking a little more positively by getting the work of the virtues done. Color moment: light blue.

♌︎. Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac. Its element is fire, just like that of Aries and Sagittarius. People born between July 22 and August 21 belong to the Leo sign.

Virgo Horoscope for today, Friday June 23, 2023

Horoscope. Virgo

They will see the importance of their relationship as a couple from a feeling of loss due to a discussion that is generated. Do not be afraid to find in the other what you expect, have faith in your rights. Seek to be loved with all the letters. Color Moment: Aquamarine.

♍︎. Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, just like that of Taurus and Capricorn. People born between August 24 and September 23 belong to the Virgo sign.

Libra’s horoscope for today, Friday June 23, 2023

Horoscope. Pound

The events of this day should be handled prudently. Do not comment too much because they could be misinterpreted. News in love that will make them feel more understood. Moment of color: melon.

♎︎. Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Aquarius. People born between September 24 and October 23 belong to the Libra sign.

Scorpio Horoscope for today, Friday June 23, 2023

Horoscope. scorpio

An important decision would be made at the family level. The things that tired them at another time on an emotional level come to see them from another point of view, realizing that evolution is constant. Color moment: yellow.

♏︎. Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Pisces. People born between October 24 and November 22 belong to the sign of Scorpio.

Sagittarius Horoscope for today, Friday June 23, 2023

Horoscope. Sagittarius

The feeling of freedom that you want to feel could still live with what you are going through at this moment. Don’t despair if they don’t tell you what you are expecting regarding your finances. Freedom is the first gift we have. Color moment: soft green.

♐︎. Sagittarius is the ninth first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Aries and Leo. People born between November 23 and December 22 belong to the Sagittarius sign.

Capricorn Horoscope for today, Friday June 23, 2023

Horoscope. Capricorn

If they attend an affective meeting, they should be prepared not to repress what they feel. A clear sense of relief at the news reaching their families will give them the peace of mind they have been waiting for. Day more than good. Color moment: crimson.

♑︎. Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, just like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.

Aquarius Horoscope for today, Friday June 23, 2023

Horoscope. Aquarium

Affective conquest thanks to the spontaneity and sympathy they have. Try anyway, to pay attention to your partners a little more than usual. There are some claims. Think of the other as ourselves. Color moment: salmon.

♒︎. Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

Pisces Horoscope for today, Friday June 23, 2023

Horoscope. Pisces

The reality of certain people around you is not the same as yours. Try to handle yourself prudently so as not to hurt sensibilities. Possible business that arrives. Seek to open the doors of your ability to understand with some people. Color Moment: Pink

♓︎. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

