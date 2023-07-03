predictions for love, health and work for each sign

Sign by sign, find out in this note what the horoscope has in store for you on July 3, 2023. La Voz brings you the most accurate predictions about health, love and money.

Aries Horoscope for today, Monday, July 3, 2023

While there are disputes in the workplace, the more distance there will be between the people with whom they should have more tact when relating. Calming impulses is a life lesson that contributes to well-being. Love with similar sensations. Moment: jet-coloured.

♈︎. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Leo and Sagittarius. People born between March 21 and April 20 belong to the sign of Aries.

Taurus Horoscope for today, Monday, July 3, 2023

An economic problem is finally covered and ended. The bullfighters would manage to settle debts soon. The day with procedures and movement in the commercial area. The love of these sensual romantics will give new possibilities in relationships. Moment: golden yellow.

♉︎. Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, just like that of Virgo and Capricorn. People born between April 21 and May 21 belong to the sign of Taurus.

Gemini Horoscope for today, Monday, July 3, 2023

Without anticipating the events of the heart, they would spend a quiet day. Do not think things that are not and seek to have your own confidence towards yourselves and towards others. The calm and harmonious work environment. Moment: carrot-colored.

♊︎. Gemini is the third sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like Libra and Aquarius. People born between May 22 and June 21 belong to the sign of Gemini.

Today’s Cancer Horoscope, Monday, July 3, 2023

Those ruled by the suggestive Moon, today will see fulfilled their presentiments regarding their relatives. Seek to understand that things are not always as we want. New airs arrive bringing freshness and possibilities. Moment: lunar white.

♋︎. Cancer is the fourth sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, just like that of Scorpio and Pisces. People born between June 21 and July 23 belong to the sign of Cancer.

Leo’s horoscope for today, Monday, July 3, 2023

Leoninos will prevail today his great comprehensive trait in the face of situations of others. He will show loyalty to his feelings and they will commit with fidelity and respect. News in the financial area that would give them the expected relief. Go step by step. Moment: silver in color.

♌︎. Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac. Its element is fire, just like that of Aries and Sagittarius. People born between July 22 and August 21 belong to the Leo sign.

Virgo’s horoscope for today, Monday, July 3, 2023

Virginians with strong temperance and reserve face conflicting circumstances in their work area. Do not truncate the plans you have in mind about being able to grow, life continues to give positive things. Consolidated and united love. Moment: blue.

♍︎. Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, just like that of Taurus and Capricorn. People born between August 24 and September 23 belong to the Virgo sign.

Libra’s horoscope for today, Monday, July 3, 2023

Variable mood for these sensitive of the Zodiac. Common friction situations for Libra are catastrophes. Seek to work internally on this unnecessary condition. Finance with reward and relief. Moment: red.

♎︎. Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Aquarius. People born between September 24 and October 23 belong to the Libra sign.

Scorpio Horoscope for today, Monday, July 3, 2023

Scorpios with many movements on this day with enough energy to be able to put an end to conflictive situations on all levels where they have them. They sign, agree and start something new in their lives. Stay tuned for opportunities. Moment: golden color.

♏︎. Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Pisces. People born between October 24 and November 22 belong to the sign of Scorpio.

Sagittarius Horoscope for today, Monday, July 3, 2023

Sagittarians very committed to their ideals, in this active day they demonstrate their talents in interviews or at work. Recognition and growth with great lucidity and commitment. Love something far away, observe. Moment: strong yellow.

♐︎. Sagittarius is the ninth first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Aries and Leo. People born between November 23 and December 22 belong to the Sagittarius sign.

Capricorn Horoscope for today, Monday, July 3, 2023

Variation and renewal in the level of activities for the highly organized Capricorns. They capture new ideas and improve work performance. They will feel that they complete an attractive and constructive day. Freshness. Moment: melon color.

♑︎. Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, just like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.

Aquarius Horoscope for today, Monday, July 3, 2023

A good productive and relevant day in the area of ​​activities. The Aquarians recognized and enthusiastically. Lucid interviews with good expectations. Love closer. They acknowledge mistakes and resume dialogues. Moment: fuchsia.

♒︎. Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

Pisces Horoscope for today, Monday, July 3, 2023

Sometimes we do not realize that we are reckless and we make mistakes that cause friction. The interpretation of the actions of others are not always the same, observing yourself is important. Pay attention to expenses and try to set priorities. Moment: copper-colored.

♓︎. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

