predictions for love, work and health

ARIES (from 21/3 to 20/4)
Hoy: You will want to satisfy your personal needs and it will be with probable purchases that refer to your person.
Amor: Direct the affections with intuition. You know what your partner needs to feel full, don’t wait any longer if you want it to work.
Wealth: What is coming will be beyond your strength, since the demand will be great and continuous. But every effort will be rewarded.
Welfare: A careful and balanced diet and regular sports activities are the most appropriate for this moment in your life.
TAURUS (from 21/4 to 21/5)
Hoy: Despair will reach such a level within you that you will finally decide to open up to your loved ones. You will not regret.
Amor: You have dedicated yourself so much to achieving success at the work level that you have forgotten your sentimental well-being. meditate on it
Wealth: Total paranoia will reign in your work environment due to the news of personnel reforms. Proceed carefully.
Welfare: Make understanding and patience your standards of life as far as the relationship as a couple is concerned. This will allow them to pass every test.
GEMINI (from 05/22 to 06/21)
Hoy: Increase social, professional activity and activities with friends, which can make your family demand more attention.
Amor: The best reward for your selfless affection will be to make your partner happy. Union between all members of the family group.
Wealth: Catch up on work. There is a lack of time, but thanks to your organizational skills you will be able to meet the deadlines.
Welfare: Patience is the mother of all achievements. You must be patient and not throw a good opportunity out the window, which will only happen once.
CANCER (from 06/22 to 07/23)
Hoy: Some friction and distance will appear in the relationship with your father or with older people in the family. Think before you say something.
Amor: A tender word or romantic detail can help ease the tension. Act before it’s too late.
Wealth: If you are evaluating the possibility of becoming independent instead of working in a dependency relationship, you should think twice.
Welfare: Luck will only activate if the base on which it rests is firm enough. Nor is your intuition a total guarantee. Trust yourself.
LEO (from 07/24 to 08/23)
Hoy: You will commit some imprudence these days. Even if you don’t see short-term solutions, be sure that you will get ahead.
Amor: You will not lack that encouraging arm or that essential company. Your fears will subside and your doubts too.
Wealth: A master plan is set in motion and developed. Your restless spirit seeks the realization of the objectives with pure movement.
Welfare: You always want to have the last word, that can backfire on you and lead you into a trap. Sometimes it is better to know to keep quiet and wait.
VIRGO (from 08/24 to 09/23)
Hoy: A very dear person will attack you and you will be badly hurt. You will not stand betrayal and you will have to make decisions.
Amor: Friends in the front row, loves in second place. You will feel the need to make contact with spontaneous and frank people.
Wealth: You use new methods to improve production and work dynamics, and you may be recognized for your merits.
Welfare: You must say what you feel, and as time goes by yours will understand that the first loyalty you must have is with yourself.
LIBRA (from 09/24 to 10/23)
Hoy: You will be torn between the desire to change and the panic of instability. emotional ups and downs A relative will surprise you.
Amor: Resort to those small attentions that usually sweeten the deal, to details that make your partner feel good.
Wealth: You feel very motivated to fight and get what you want. Do not fear, you know very well what you want.
Welfare: You have culinary skills and an exquisite palate, you like comfort and sensuality. Worship the past, do not forget what has been achieved.
SCORPIO (from 10/24 to 11/22)
Hoy: Day in which you should avoid confrontations, especially in the family and work environment. Diplomacy.
Amor: Your lack of effort can lead you to miss a great opportunity. Understanding is at an all time high for romance.
Wealth: There are plenty of regrets, because mistakes have often been caused by your fault and by your bad investments.
Welfare: To err is human, to forgive divine. If you want peace, a clean slate, you must turn the page of your life. Continues forward.
SAGITTARIUS (from 11/23 to 12/22)
Hoy: Someone very close to you will ask for love and attention. It may be that some people are too busy to give it, evaluate what you will do.
Amor: The weight of life together will ruin the couple. It will be best to lead separate lives to maintain the success of the relationship.
Wealth: You will have to know how to detect opportunities, which will certainly appear in the short term. You must be attentive.
Welfare: Do not be insecure, you must have confidence in yourself and insist on completing your projects. Everything will come to a happy end, it’s just a matter of trying.
CAPRICORN (from 12/23 to 01/20)
Hoy: Friends will ask you for favors and you will like to oblige them, but not those who want to take advantage of it.
Amor: In sex you are capable of giving yourself unconditionally, you like to satisfy your partner in everything above your fantasies.
Wealth: If you are looking for a job, it is convenient that you move without pause, you will have opportunities but you will have to look for them better.
Welfare: Be patient even if your projects seem to be delayed, don’t get depressed, everything will be solved. The important thing is to keep trying.
AQUARIUS (from 01/21 to 02/19)
Hoy: Your family needs you especially. They expect a lot from you, you are necessary for them to achieve their balance.
Amor: You will act in such a way that your relationship as a couple is more lively. You will have a very good mood that will put you in the spotlight.
Wealth: Take care of your budget in detail and strictly adhere to it. With your attitude you can achieve not having mismatches.
Welfare: Do it yourself. Delegate as little as possible and control your documents. Take care of your most important commitments and the rest will fall into place.
PISCES (from 02/20 to 03/20)
Hoy: Today you want to be alone and meditate, perhaps help in a cause. Positive karma in money and possessions.
Amor: If you have stopped seeing someone you loved, they will meet again. You will celebrate a time of shared pleasure.
Wealth: You will put aside your obsessive interest in increasing your savings and let yourself be convinced by that trip you are planning.
Welfare: Give yourself time to reflect on what is happening in your life, especially on a personal level, to give rise to important and necessary changes.
