predictions for love, work and health

ARIES (from 21/3 to 20/4) Hoy: You will have difficulty thinking logically and rationally. So you will feel upset and manifest insecurity. Amor: An old family member is in trouble. Today’s parties will give you the opportunity to fill that person with tenderness. Wealth: There is no point in keeping secrets about your financial situation. With a little imagination, you can get around the problems. Welfare: Someone close to you has such a strong personality that you have to be careful not to get carried away by their fantasies and projects.

TAURUS (from 21/4 to 21/5) Hoy: You will stop depending on others and that will give you back the freedom that you have sought so much. It will be a good time to rest. Amor: Your energy is in decline and you fall into jealousy and confusion. Don’t jump to your conclusions and give them the benefit of the doubt. Wealth: Your finances are favored because you have made excellent programming. If you have property, you don’t need anything else. Welfare: Try not to confuse wishes with reality. Put your feet firmly on the ground and be objective in your choices.

GEMINI (from 05/22 to 06/21) Hoy: Your commitment to a current goal will be admirable, but don’t expect people to back you up every time. Amor: Excellent time to review your ideas about what your ideal partner would be like. Try to accept others with their faults. Wealth: Your investments will go well, but save for a new project that will soon be presented to you and will bring you good dividends. See also Farewell to Jean-Louis Trintignant, unforgotten protagonist of "Il Sorpasso" Welfare: Be inventive and let your imagination run wild. Don’t tie yourself to preconceived ideas if you have feelings of your own about how things should be.

CANCER (from 06/22 to 07/23) Hoy: The opportunity of a trip will present itself, which will help you get in touch with people with similar interests to yours. Amor: You have noticed for some time that your partner is going through moments of crisis. The best thing would be to put the cards on the table. Wealth: Labor relations enter a cone of conflicts. Try to stay out of it if you want to get out unscathed. Welfare: Take with tweezers the advice that your loved ones give you. Better be guided by your impulses, they never made you take a wrong step.

LEO (from 07/24 to 08/23) Hoy: You like to talk a lot, but sometimes you torment others. You often act on instinct and are greatly admired for it. Amor: In the simplest things hides the essence of true love. An intimate dinner and a flower will win your partner back. Wealth: The best contacts will be with people from abroad. Your magnetism and business ability will bring you a good income. Welfare: Prioritize agreements and do not allow sensitivities to interfere with business. Listen to the advice of mature people, they will guide you.

VIRGO (from 08/24 to 09/23) Hoy: You can’t stand situations happening around you and not being aware of the details. You are a great host, you know how to entertain. Amor: You are pleased by words that flatter you. Avoid compromising words until you are not sure of the feelings. Wealth: During this month you will be more enthusiastic and combative to achieve what you propose. Don’t waste this time. Welfare: Listen carefully to the advice of your elders, especially your family, which is the only disinterested love that exists and you have. See also iBox held the first Metaverse concert to break through the dimensional wall and experience the ultimate performance-Qianlong.com.cn

LIBRA (from 09/24 to 10/23) Hoy: Do not always put aside your interests based on the common welfare. Possibility of deception of people with non-concrete propositions. Amor: Discussion. Do not get angry with your partner, what they need is more affection and tranquility. Lowering your defenses will be the best policy. Wealth: Delays and obstacles in matters related to property or family businesses. The decoration of your home benefits you. Welfare: If the routine suffocates you, do not hesitate to take a breather and organize a chat with friends and family. No one will guarantee your mental health if you don’t rest.

SCORPIO (from 10/24 to 11/22) Hoy: There will be an expansion of your social life. New opportunities to meet different people with whom you will share ideals and dreams. Amor: During today you will live memorable moments with your partner. Try to pay attention to every detail. Wealth: Breakups or unforeseen events with co-workers, avoid impulsive or hasty attitudes, reflect before making a decision. Welfare: In situations of stress at work, you should breathe better and seek half an hour of absolute physical and mental rest every afternoon.

SAGITTARIUS (from 11/23 to 12/22) Hoy: In the midst of these conflictive days, offers and proposals for progress that come from a helping hand will appear. Amor: Your self-esteem goes up and up, and it’s not just because of your conquests. The game of passion has few secrets that you are unaware of. Wealth: Excessive expenses. You will have to handle yourself very prudently when planning expenses and evaluating income. Welfare: Your most sincere friends will invite you to do outdoor activities with them and you will feel that every day your heart is recharged with new vitality. See also Furniture in light tones, an expert chef and 4 stylists: Check out the main requirements of the stars of LollaPalooza 2023

CAPRICORN (from 12/23 to 01/20) Hoy: At times, you will feel that you are touching the sky with your hands and, at others, uncertainty will take hold of your mind. Amor: Due to strong disputes, you could lose family members, important friends, or perhaps your partner. Be careful. Wealth: They may propose economic programs that are pure fantasy. Do not trust everyone and ask for references. Welfare: To be successful you also learn, surround yourself with people you admire and from whom you can learn something, and discard those who do not have your interests.

AQUARIUS (from 01/21 to 02/19) Hoy: Use this day to gather information and plan your goals. Take responsibility for your actions and don’t be afraid to admit mistakes. Amor: It will not be a moment of great affective stability but it will be one of tests. You will have to adapt to the circumstances. Wealth: Only the fruit of your effort and perseverance will allow you to buy clothes, perfumes and accessories necessary to see yourself better. Welfare: Dispel fears of commitments. It is time for you to channel your energy to analyze their origin.

PISCES (from 02/20 to 03/20) Hoy: Your energy level is at an all time high, it will take a lot of work to push you back. He goes looking for what you want. Amor: If you let your feelings flow naturally, your environment and your relationships can be significantly enriched. Wealth: Period that requires mental concentration, you must maintain caution in communications and writings. Welfare: The inability to be satisfied with anything less than perfect can be a tormenting condition if you indulge in complaining.