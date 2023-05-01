predictions for love, work and health

Find out what your future holds through the horoscope
Check the horoscope of your sign:
Aries – Taurus – Gemini – Cancer – Leo – Virgo – Libra – Scorpio –
Sagittarius – Capricorn – Aquarius – Pisces
ARIES (from 21/3 to 20/4)
Hoy: You will have difficulty thinking logically and rationally. So you will feel upset and manifest insecurity.
Amor: An old family member is in trouble. Today’s parties will give you the opportunity to fill that person with tenderness.
Wealth: There is no point in keeping secrets about your financial situation. With a little imagination, you can get around the problems.
Welfare: Someone close to you has such a strong personality that you have to be careful not to get carried away by their fantasies and projects.
TAURUS (from 21/4 to 21/5)
Hoy: You will stop depending on others and that will give you back the freedom that you have sought so much. It will be a good time to rest.
Amor: Your energy is in decline and you fall into jealousy and confusion. Don’t jump to your conclusions and give them the benefit of the doubt.
Wealth: Your finances are favored because you have made excellent programming. If you have property, you don’t need anything else.
Welfare: Try not to confuse wishes with reality. Put your feet firmly on the ground and be objective in your choices.
GEMINI (from 05/22 to 06/21)
Hoy: Your commitment to a current goal will be admirable, but don’t expect people to back you up every time.
Amor: Excellent time to review your ideas about what your ideal partner would be like. Try to accept others with their faults.
Wealth: Your investments will go well, but save for a new project that will soon be presented to you and will bring you good dividends.
Welfare: Be inventive and let your imagination run wild. Don’t tie yourself to preconceived ideas if you have feelings of your own about how things should be.
CANCER (from 06/22 to 07/23)
Hoy: The opportunity of a trip will present itself, which will help you get in touch with people with similar interests to yours.
Amor: You have noticed for some time that your partner is going through moments of crisis. The best thing would be to put the cards on the table.
Wealth: Labor relations enter a cone of conflicts. Try to stay out of it if you want to get out unscathed.
Welfare: Take with tweezers the advice that your loved ones give you. Better be guided by your impulses, they never made you take a wrong step.
LEO (from 07/24 to 08/23)
Hoy: You like to talk a lot, but sometimes you torment others. You often act on instinct and are greatly admired for it.
Amor: In the simplest things hides the essence of true love. An intimate dinner and a flower will win your partner back.
Wealth: The best contacts will be with people from abroad. Your magnetism and business ability will bring you a good income.
Welfare: Prioritize agreements and do not allow sensitivities to interfere with business. Listen to the advice of mature people, they will guide you.
VIRGO (from 08/24 to 09/23)
Hoy: You can’t stand situations happening around you and not being aware of the details. You are a great host, you know how to entertain.
Amor: You are pleased by words that flatter you. Avoid compromising words until you are not sure of the feelings.
Wealth: During this month you will be more enthusiastic and combative to achieve what you propose. Don’t waste this time.
Welfare: Listen carefully to the advice of your elders, especially your family, which is the only disinterested love that exists and you have.
LIBRA (from 09/24 to 10/23)
Hoy: Do not always put aside your interests based on the common welfare. Possibility of deception of people with non-concrete propositions.
Amor: Discussion. Do not get angry with your partner, what they need is more affection and tranquility. Lowering your defenses will be the best policy.
Wealth: Delays and obstacles in matters related to property or family businesses. The decoration of your home benefits you.
Welfare: If the routine suffocates you, do not hesitate to take a breather and organize a chat with friends and family. No one will guarantee your mental health if you don’t rest.
SCORPIO (from 10/24 to 11/22)
Hoy: There will be an expansion of your social life. New opportunities to meet different people with whom you will share ideals and dreams.
Amor: During today you will live memorable moments with your partner. Try to pay attention to every detail.
Wealth: Breakups or unforeseen events with co-workers, avoid impulsive or hasty attitudes, reflect before making a decision.
Welfare: In situations of stress at work, you should breathe better and seek half an hour of absolute physical and mental rest every afternoon.
SAGITTARIUS (from 11/23 to 12/22)
Hoy: In the midst of these conflictive days, offers and proposals for progress that come from a helping hand will appear.
Amor: Your self-esteem goes up and up, and it’s not just because of your conquests. The game of passion has few secrets that you are unaware of.
Wealth: Excessive expenses. You will have to handle yourself very prudently when planning expenses and evaluating income.
Welfare: Your most sincere friends will invite you to do outdoor activities with them and you will feel that every day your heart is recharged with new vitality.
CAPRICORN (from 12/23 to 01/20)
Hoy: At times, you will feel that you are touching the sky with your hands and, at others, uncertainty will take hold of your mind.
Amor: Due to strong disputes, you could lose family members, important friends, or perhaps your partner. Be careful.
Wealth: They may propose economic programs that are pure fantasy. Do not trust everyone and ask for references.
Welfare: To be successful you also learn, surround yourself with people you admire and from whom you can learn something, and discard those who do not have your interests.
AQUARIUS (from 01/21 to 02/19)
Hoy: Use this day to gather information and plan your goals. Take responsibility for your actions and don’t be afraid to admit mistakes.
Amor: It will not be a moment of great affective stability but it will be one of tests. You will have to adapt to the circumstances.
Wealth: Only the fruit of your effort and perseverance will allow you to buy clothes, perfumes and accessories necessary to see yourself better.
Welfare: Dispel fears of commitments. It is time for you to channel your energy to analyze their origin.
PISCES (from 02/20 to 03/20)
Hoy: Your energy level is at an all time high, it will take a lot of work to push you back. He goes looking for what you want.
Amor: If you let your feelings flow naturally, your environment and your relationships can be significantly enriched.
Wealth: Period that requires mental concentration, you must maintain caution in communications and writings.
Welfare: The inability to be satisfied with anything less than perfect can be a tormenting condition if you indulge in complaining.
