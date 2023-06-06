predictions for love, work and health

Find out what your future holds through the horoscope



ARIES (from 21/3 to 20/4) Hoy: Learn to control your irascible character a little more. Today you will receive news that will test you, it depends on you how to act. Amor: Only sincerity can make the couple consolidate. Check if this quality is present in your relationship. Wealth: Do not leave the corrections of your projects to be delivered until last. Try to organize the way you do it. Welfare: Fights with your loved ones will only increase the anguish in you. Seek to iron out rough edges and you will feel much better.

TAURUS (from 21/4 to 21/5) Hoy: Nostalgia will invade you today. Old loves will come back to occupy your thoughts, do not let the past take over you. Amor: Your partner is aware of your love, but feels that you do not include them in your life. Don’t let this be a reason for a fight. Wealth: Avoid making negative comments towards your superiors with your work peers. You don’t know how events can turn out. Welfare: Put aside your addiction to work and spend more time with your loved ones. They are the only engine of your life, enjoy them more.

GEMINI (from 05/22 to 06/21) Hoy: Disagreements with someone in the family or an important friend. You will be so busy that it will be impossible for you to make trouble. Amor: A period of jealousy is coming. Someone from the past will return to your life and your partner will feel that they are competing with them. Wealth: A postponed possibility of travel for the future reappears, which will help you to enrich yourself in the workplace. Start planning for when the pandemic passes. Welfare: Don't keep looking nostalgically at the past times. Better focus on your future and act according to what your heart dictates.

CANCER (from 06/22 to 07/23) Hoy: You may have some disorders in your world, if you automatically do everything you are told, try to choose the best path. Amor: It is essential that you talk to your loved one because there are tensions that could turn into big discussions. Wealth: It is a time of professional growth and your challenge will be to focus on how to save and invest to meet your goals. Welfare: Try not to eat too much, as it could cause you problems that will require professional attention.

LEO (from 07/24 to 08/23) Hoy: It’s not in your nature to walk over someone, so it won’t be very pleasant for you to have to resort to that. Take care of yourself. Amor: Day of love successes, in which your partner will give you their full support in whatever you want to start. Wealth: If you do not know how and how much to invest, consult an expert because it is worth insuring yourself, and it will avoid excessive expenses. Welfare: It is time that you take care of the tensions produced in the workplace. Since it will not be easy for you to live with them at all times.

VIRGO (from 08/24 to 09/23) Hoy: You possess a positive and hopeful energy when it comes to interaction with others. Make virtual chats with friends and family. Amor: You are going through a moment of love indecisions, keep in mind that opportunities do not wait forever. Wealth: Positive changes are coming to your work, but this will require a little more effort on your part. You will benefit. Welfare: There could be tensions in and around your family environment. Your instinct will be to ignore them too much, but they will bring you greater inconvenience.

LIBRA (from 09/24 to 10/23) Hoy: You’re going through a bad time, if you turn to logic, things won’t turn out the way you want either. Pay attention to your feelings. Amor: There is a good predisposition to rebuild a love relationship that has been failing lately. Consider the details. Wealth: At times it will seem to you that you no longer have enough energy to continue with your work. Go the extra mile. Welfare: It is the opportunity for you to turn your life around and start thinking more about your health. If you are going to do physical activity, go little by little and keep it continuous.

SCORPIO (from 10/24 to 11/22) Hoy: Your knowledge and perception of the world or how you think things are will be tested. You will get a surprise. Amor: A good opportunity to consolidate a loving relationship. The others will stop being defensive and will facilitate the union. Wealth: In the short term you will have a greater availability of money. It will be a propitious time to take a risk in games of chance. Welfare: You must relax and find yourself, look for a secluded place where you can be in contact with nature and feel at peace.

SAGITTARIUS (from 11/23 to 12/22) Hoy: Put your things in order as much as possible. Make room for new opportunities to enter your life. Amor: Probable jealousy and disputes will arise in the couple. You must control your character if you do not want to end up single. Wealth: You will live moments of extreme tension when superiors evaluate your most recent work. Trust your instincts. Welfare: In order to have a place in the world, feel loved, understood and supported, you must cut with childish attitudes.

CAPRICORN (from 12/23 to 01/20) Hoy: Opportunities will abound today, and once you have thought things through you will find an easy solution to problems. Amor: Avoid falling into unfounded jealousy or any kind of insecurity regarding your partner’s feelings. Seek to dialogue. Wealth: Make your workplace a sanctuary where you can be comfortable. The more at home you feel, the more you will be able to produce. Welfare: You will start to remember old times and you will feel that your ancestors have a lot to teach you. Apply his wisdom in your life.

AQUARIUS (from 01/21 to 02/19) Hoy: A bit of sport will do you great in the morning, so you will balance energy and improve your physical and mental state. Amor: Malicious comments will put some tension in the air of the couple. Use dialogue to scare away the ghosts. Wealth: What you do with pleasure will pay off in the long run, but what you do with disgust will never pay off. Think about what to invest. Welfare: You should take a few breaks throughout the day. Sitting down to eat a fruit is very healthy for the mind and body.