predictions for love, work and health

ARIES (from 21/3 to 20/4) Hoy: The surprise they will give you today will not surprise you after everything you have experienced lately. Recover your ability to surprise. Amor: From the beginning of the relationship there will be many sensations. They will combine love with a beautiful friendship and strengthen the union. Wealth: If you want an improvement at work, consider the importance of your rights, but also that of your obligations. Welfare: Control your reactions and try not to irritate those around you with hurtful words or attitudes. Be more open and communicative with them.

TAURUS (from 21/4 to 21/5) Hoy: Written communication will increase and messages will flood you. Take things slowly and slowly. Amor: You have a relationship that can bear fruit if you both respect your individuality and learn to live with each other’s flaws. Wealth: Personal benefit will come more from the good will of others and not from one’s own or from the power struggle. Welfare: Do not let the routine win the game, creativity will be a good tool to overcome boredom. Have fun.

GEMINI (from 05/22 to 06/21) Hoy: Unforgettable passions and earnings for today. You will destroy everything that limits you and bothers you. Amor: Your partner could suffer financial or work problems. It is certainly a difficult time for love life. Wealth: You urgently need to move some pieces of the labor board. There will be economic benefits for merchants or employees. Welfare: Stay at home and rest as much as you can, that way you will recover your lost strength. It will also help you meditate on your life.

CANCER (from 06/22 to 07/23) Hoy: Your down-to-earth approach to socializing may have little appeal today. It is better that you stay at home reading a good book. Amor: Conflicts in the couple will be caused by different priorities that can later be reconciled. Wealth: Money won’t be short, but smart support from people you respect will be. Only friends will be willing to help you. Welfare: You will have to transmit your strength and your tenderness to those friends who are today plunged into despair. It will be a balm when your family explodes in crisis.

LEO (from 07/24 to 08/23) Hoy: The least that can be said is that you know how to control your emotions. It’s good, that control will be useful to achieve what is proposed. Amor: Better to negotiate because the more you press, the more resistance you will find. Avoid emotional blackmail. Wealth: It is very possible that most people consider you lucky, but you know that you are reaping the fruits of your effort. Welfare: You will not advance if you stick to upholding every regulation that exists. Some of those rules were made to be broken. Forward.

VIRGO (from 08/24 to 09/23) Hoy: It’s hard for you to show yourself, to say what’s wrong with you. You get inside and you have the idea that not everything is possible to do. Amor: Probable jealousy and disputes in the couple. In the groups, your proposals will be attended effusively. Assured leadership. Wealth: Stroke of luck. A change of hierarchy or economic recognition awaits you. Your opponents will wave the white flag. Welfare: Put kindness aside if they ask you for something that hurts you. Your friends will understand the reasons for your refusal, the rest is of no importance.

LIBRA (from 09/24 to 10/23) Hoy: If there is something to recognize in you, it is your ability to adapt to the rhythm of life in your environment. Your flexibility brings you closer to people. Amor: Take the opportunity to show the feelings of your heart and do not limit yourself to caresses or kisses to the loved one. Wealth: Saturn's harmony will be an invitation to prudence, an essential condition to evolve economically, without surprises. Welfare: Your health faithfully accompanies your spirit, you are in optimal condition and it will show on your face. You will be the envy of more than one.

SCORPIO (from 10/24 to 11/22) Hoy: You expect the best from yourself and from others, and your approach can get you results, albeit at the cost of having to navigate certain conflicts. Amor: In the life of a couple, the situation will be chaotic, with discontinuous relationships and conflicts that are difficult for both of them to overcome. Wealth: It is time to try to persuade a superior that you have what he is looking for so that the results are optimal. assert yourself Welfare: The internal problems that you are going through make it difficult for you to communicate with others, especially with your loved one. You better change your attitude.

SAGITTARIUS (from 11/23 to 12/22) Hoy: You will be very busy with work these days, a little away from your loved ones, but equally happy with the life you lead. Amor: Be more flexible to reach an agreement with the person you love. Too many discussions will affect the harmony of the couple. Wealth: Difficulties arise at work due to your need for independence and for imposing your views on your peers. Welfare: Try to stay in balance physically and mentally. Do not neglect your personal hygiene and your relaxing time. Avoid everyday stress.

CAPRICORN (from 12/23 to 01/20) Hoy: Need to get out of the routine of everyday life, that's why you will try to meet new people. Take advantage of the mobile App and technological tools. Amor: We all have a past that haunts us to some degree. Don't judge your partner for what they may have experienced, accept it. Wealth: Don't give those waiting for your downfall a chance. Make sure you have each variable under your control. Strive. Welfare: You will find in a friend everything you need to be able to overcome your worst crises. He learns to fully trust those who deserve it.

AQUARIUS (from 01/21 to 02/19) Hoy: The wires are crossed and there is a chance that others will take things in the wrong way. Amor: Use your voice a lot to get your partner sexually where you want or to achieve any other type of effect. Wealth: You are at a stage with the possibility of increasing your income, carefully study each of the proposals you have. Welfare: Don’t be so intransigent, your family needs you to be more tolerant. Try to accept some of the proposals they make you.

PISCES (from 02/20 to 03/20) Hoy: Certain influences make themselves felt, you will swim in a sea of ​​happiness. Enjoy it, you deserve that new feeling of freedom. Amor: You are virile, hummingbird and you don’t like being in love. Although in the end you will run into the great love of your life and you will fall at his feet. Wealth: Make no mistake, it is not about luck, you will have to put a lot of effort to obtain a highly rewarding achievement. Welfare: Allow yourself to enjoy some leisure time, getting distracted will be the best therapy to drive away precautions. A day dedicated to you never hurts.