Prefabricated wooden house with industrial and super charming kitchen | Open House with MACRO Architects

In Itu, the architects Carlos Duarte and Juliana Nogueira completely renovated a prefabricated wooden house, affectionately known as a cabin. With a charming blue kitchen, an all-white bedroom and space for the residents’ countless plants, this is the newest Open House on the channel.

Due to the prefabricated structure, the piping of the house had to be external and, therefore, visible inside. The challenge ended up becoming one of the project’s differentials: the pair of architects took advantage of the plumbing and piping to be part of the decor and joinery, in a style that flirts with the industrial.

I took an online tour of the house and checked in detail all the solutions found by MACRO Arquitetos during the renovation. The full video is full of tips for anyone thinking of adopting this style of home or who loves a different kitchen. Already here, more photos and details of the project.

Valentina’s House: How many rooms are there in total?

MACRO Arquitetos: The house is prefabricated in wood with a living room, kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (the spaces shown are the living rooms with the kitchen, bathrooms and a double bedroom).

CV: What was the inspiration for the project?

MACRO Arquitetos: The existing house in prefabricated wood was a departure from inspiration, the idea was to respect the existing construction, bringing a cozy visual comfort, dialoguing with the inserted landscape.

CV: What were the main points and highlights of this project?

MACRO Arquitetos: The opening of the kitchen to the living room, which increased the amplitude and brightness of the space. Also, kitchen renovation, with open shelf and center island.

CV: How would you rate the project?

MACRO Arquitetos: Timeless, with industrial and rustic elements of unconventional use.

CV: Did the project have any architectural changes? Which?

MACRO Arquitetos: Yes, the demolition of the wall that divided the kitchen from the living room, allowing the integration of spaces, the treatment of the wood that was white for the wooden look and the replacement of the ceramic floor for machined concrete.