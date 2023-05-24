Prefecture mega-operation to rescue a sailor with appendicitis, off the coast of Chubut

A shocking operation was deployed this Wednesday by personnel from naval Prefecture to rescue a sailor with a severe picture of appendicitiswhen he was embarked off the coast of the province of Chubut.

Through a statement, the force announced that today it urgently evacuated a crew member of a fishing vessel, who suffered from acute appendicitis, while sailing more than 260 kilometersoffshore, from the port of Rawson, in the provincial capital.

He was the captain of the commercial vessel Lu Quing Yuan Yu 287flying the Argentine flag, who made a radio communication with the Comodoro Rivadavia Coastal Station, to give notice of the condition of a 30-year-old sailor from his crew, who was suffering from severe abdominal pain for five days.

After a radio consultation with a doctor from the Naval Prefecture, especially dedicated to this type of situation, in which the severity of the condition was verified, the force ordered immediate evacuation of the man, so that he would receive attention.

Prefecture rescued a sailor with appendicitis in Chubut: how was the operation

To the area where the ship was located, more than 200 kilometers from the coastline, a plane and a helicopter arrivedwith trained personnel to carry out the aerial evacuation, in the middle of the Argentine sea.

Once on the boat, a sanitary basket was lowered, with which the crew member was hoisted, who received the first attention on board the aircraft, before being transferred to the city of Trelew. Over there, was referred to the local hospital for better care, and remains hospitalized pending a favorable evolution.



