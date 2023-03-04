Question when pregnant? When do you have children? The answer is that no one knows and it can hurt someone’s feelings. In the talk show ” PCOS Is it possible to get pregnant? Mamih got new insights and many stories of #warriors that are full of emotion.

Mamih realizes that it is quite hard for couples to go through various tests and struggles starting from mental, physical and material like the experience of Mrs. Grace Tahir who received a diagnosis of PCOS and finally managed to get pregnant naturally. The following is a talkshow that you can summarize along with stories from friends with PCOS who have succeeded in conceiving offspring.

Pregnancy Program at Mayapada Hospital, South Jakarta, When Receiving a PCOS Diagnosis

There is really sadness when there is a problem in reproductive or uterine health. Especially when we are married and do plan to have children. But even when we are married, we can know a little about the general symptoms that can be felt which later may have problems in reproductive health.

For children approaching puberty, sex education also needs to be included with education on caring for intimate organs for reproductive health which will minimize reproductive health problems in the future.

By knowing your own body, of course, we as women can find out the menstrual cycle and record it for the benefit of reproductive health. When in the cycle there is excessive bleeding, prone to heavy menstruation, irregular and very painful to the point that it interferes with activities, it may be possible to carry out further examinations and it is not good if it is continuously ignored.

Because PCOS itself is a symptom that is commonly seen when experiencing menstruation or irregular menstruation. What is PCOS itself? What are the causes and how to treat it so that you can get pregnant and have children?

What is PCOS?

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome/Stein-Leventhal Syndrome is a disorder in women characterized by hyperandrogenism with chronic anovulation and is not accompanied by abnormalities in the adrenal glands or the pituitary gland.

Women who experience PCOS become infertile (infertile), because there are no mature egg cells, so there is no sperm meeting with the egg. For this reason, it is necessary to have an examination of the couple so that they can consult and communicate with each other so that they can carry out the stages with the possibility of getting pregnant.

There are a large number of sufferers of this syndrome, based on data compiled by epidemiology, it even reaches 116 million people or around 3.4% of the total number of women worldwide.

How about Indonesia?

There are no definite studies regarding the number of PCOS sufferers in Indonesia. However, at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital it was noted that the majority of sufferers were in the age range of 26-30 years. PCOS is indeed one of the reasons why it is difficult for many women to get pregnant.

What Are the Clinical Symptoms of PCOS?

In fact, this symptom can be known when a woman gets her period for the first time. However, there are still some sufferers who only experience these symptoms in adulthood. Some of its characteristics include:

• Amenorrhea / Oligomenorhea

Amenorrhoea is a condition or condition in which a woman does not experience menstruation during her menstrual period as it should or simply called no menstruation during a period or menstrual period.

While oligomenorrhea is light bleeding that occurs infrequently or is not normal in women who are menstruating. This condition refers to the normal menstrual cycle, which usually shifts to more than 35 days. Or women who have less than nine menstrual periods in a year.

So, on average, PCOS sufferers experience abnormal menstrual periods. It could be empty for months. Let’s check each of our menstrual cycles!

• Polycystic Ovary Picture (Hormonal disorder causing enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outside)

• Hyperandrogenism

This is a condition in which the level of the hormone testosterone is high in women. Its characteristics include a pimply face, body has hair everywhere.

What Are the Chances of Pregnancy When Having a PCOS Diagnosis?

To get pregnant it is possible to do, three modalities:

• Intercourse during fertile time

•Inseminasi Intra Uterine ( IIU )

IVF (IVF)

Of course, with the stages of examination with a special obstetrician in infertility, efforts can be made to jointly carry out certain solutions. It can be with medication, therapy or other advice according to the medical procedure given.

When after getting married and hoping to have children, maybe 1-2 to 3 years without success, you can immediately consult a doctor so you don’t lose your best period and your reproductive health problems can be resolved immediately.

When there are couples who are not blessed with children and have PCOS, can PCOS be cured naturally? Can people with PCOS get pregnant?

The answer is yes.

Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist, Fertility & Reproductive Hormone Subspecialist Consultant from Mayapada Hospital, South Jakarta, answered immediately.

an obstetrician who handles a lot of infertility cases at Mayapada Hospital, South Jakarta, when I attended an event entitled, “PCOS, Is It Still Possible to Get Pregnant Naturally?”

With the talk show above, it adds more insight into what causes difficulty getting pregnant and respects each other for every pregnancy journey for every different couple. Because people’s fears and responses regarding having children are mostly borne by women only.

During the talk show and question and answer, several participants told how their journey came to finally having children.

The Story of Pregnancy Journey when Diagnosed with PCOS

It’s not an easy thing to face the fact that it’s difficult to have children. 1, 2, 3 years of waiting and never coming line 2. Maybe you still don’t understand that reproductive health, lifestyle, mentality greatly affect the success of getting pregnant.

On the same occasion, Mrs. Grace Tahir, who is also the Director of Mayapada Hospital, was present. He warmly shared about his experience of struggling to have a second child. As it turned out, he also had PCOS which was one of the reasons it was difficult to get pregnant

“For a year, I was depressed.” said Mrs. Grace. How important is the role of the partner in providing support and continuing to communicate to achieve the best goals, so that the wife who gets a diagnosis of PCOS is not stressed or even burdened.

We can also sort out an environment that makes us comfortable, when we are able to accept and try our best and surrender ourselves to Allah the Almighty, the hope of being able to experience pregnancy will occur.

“But strangely, when I let go of all that. Refusing to be injected with anything and trying to accept, happy with what I have, I just got pregnant by myself!” continued Mrs. Grace.

Mom really likes how she shares her experiences and stories so that as a woman she remains confident and not insecure. So we really need to anticipate the environment and we really cannot control what comes out of other people’s mouths, but we have ears to choose what we live with and have the choice to get out of an environment that is mentally disturbing.

“We change the mindset. Women are not judged by their ability to get pregnant or not. Not judged by being able to give birth to sons or daughters. Precious woman. We are special. We are perfect!” he concluded.

For friends who are carrying out a pregnancy program, you can consult the best appropriate hospital and hopefully you will be able to get offspring at the best time. Keep up the spirit.