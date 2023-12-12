Home » Pregnant Cuban Woman Helps Deliver Baby at Hospital Due to Doctor’s Absence
Pregnant Cuban Woman Helps Deliver Baby at Hospital Due to Doctor's Absence

Pregnant Cuban Woman Helps Deliver Baby at Hospital Due to Doctor’s Absence

Pregnant Cuban Woman Helps Another Mother Give Birth at Hospital Due to Doctor’s Absence

A pregnant Cuban woman, Elizabeth Sánchez, shared her experience on social media of helping another mother give birth at the Antonio Luaces Iraola Provincial Hospital when doctors failed to show up. Sánchez, who is 36.5 weeks pregnant, described the emotional and nerve-wracking experience of assisting the woman in labor.

The situation unfolded when a young girl arrived at the hospital with labor pains and was transferred to Sánchez’s ward. Despite the late hour, no doctors attended to the expectant mother, who was alone and at risk. As the woman began giving birth, Sánchez, with her motherly instinct and the help of God, intervened to ensure the safe delivery of the baby.

Expressing her frustration at the negligence and absence of doctors, Sánchez condemned the lack of care and attention given to patients at the hospital. She highlighted the dire state of the healthcare system in Cuba, attributing the doctors’ apathy and neglect to the challenging situation in the country.

Sánchez’s account of the incident has sparked outrage and concern about the state of healthcare in Cuba, shedding light on the challenges faced by both expectant mothers and medical professionals in delivering adequate care.

