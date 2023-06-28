Premiere of “FreeKs”, the new Argentine musical series from Disney with Julián Cerati

“FreeKs”, rock and mystery series, the most recent local production of the youth musical genre on the Disney+ platform is available from this wednesdaywith a story that follows a musician who seeks to regain his place in the most famous band of the moment after being accused of a robbery that he did not commit.

With a cast led by Guido Pennelli, Julián Cerati, Alan Madanes, Pablo Turturiello and Gastón Vietto, the series of 13 40-minute episodes It has, as usual in this type of production, numerous original songs among which is the first single of the proposal: “Torcer el rumbo”, now available on platforms.

But the sound imprint of the production, rock style, It will also add covers of well-known national rock songs. Along with the premiere of the series, the official album will also be released tomorrow with all the tracks performed by its cast.

Del sello Disney+ Original Productionsbased on an original idea by Mario Schajris and directed by Martín Deus and Maximiliano Gutiérrez and produced by Pampa Films and Gloriamundi, “FreeKs” focuses on Gaspar (Pennelli), the leader of a rock band who is accused by his friends of a theft for which he was not responsible.

Expelled from the group, Gaspar is determined to prove his innocence and recover his place, for which he will endeavor to find the real culprit from hiding.

Meanwhile, the band becomes more famous every day without him, and Ulises (Cerati), Ludovico (Madanes), Coco (Turturiello) and Juani (Vietto) deal with the pressures and contradictions of success.

“In a dramedy tone, ‘FreeKs’ will connect with audiences through a story of friendship, love, betrayal and passion that explores the challenges that young bands often face on the road to success,” a statement details.

«Freeks», the Argentine musical series of Disney +. (Photo: Disney press).

“At the same time -he continues-, the mystery plot that runs throughout the series conveys a powerful message of self-improvement in the face of injustice, while themes such as the ego, rebellion and family problems are also present in the explored subplots episode by episode.

Most of the leading cast of “FreeKs” are young-old-acquaintances from Disney’s large Argentine and Latin American catalog of musical youth series. Either on the Disney Channel signal or the Disney+ streaming platform, several of them were seen in titles such as “Peter Punk”, “O11CE”, “Bia” or “Soy Luna”.

“Freeks”, the musical series Argentinian from Disney+. (Photo: Disney press).

Only the Uruguayan Turturiello, who took off locally after “Singing 2020”, had no previous experience in this kind of production.

Along with the five “FreeKs”, the cast is completed by Marcelo de Bellis, Malena Ratner, Julia Tozzi, Agustina Cabo, Pablo Sultani, Tupac Larriera, Malena Narvay, Santiago Stieben, Yamila Safdie, Mariana Torres and Alejandro Müller.





