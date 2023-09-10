Premiere of “It’s Worth It”: A Heartwarming Tale of Redemption and Healing

“New Movie ‘It’s Worth It’ Premieres in Beijing, Receives Positive Reviews”

Beijing, September 6 – The highly anticipated movie “It’s Worth It” held its premiere in Beijing yesterday, gathering a star-studded cast and industry guests. The film, directed and written by Liu Jiayin, and produced by Cao Baoping, stars Hu Ge, Wu Lei, Qi Xi, and Gan Yunchen, among others. The premiere provided an opportunity for the cast and crew to discuss the film’s themes and their personal experiences during the creation process.

“It’s Worth It” tells the story of a struggling screenwriter, Wen Shan, portrayed by Hu Ge, who accidentally begins writing eulogies for others. As he interacts with various clients, Wen Shan and his clients find healing and discover new directions in life.

Hu Ge, who deeply resonated with his character, shared his thoughts on starring in the film. “I believe I am quite similar to Wen Shan on the inside. However, he has the courage to persevere, something I still lack. Playing Wen Shan allowed me to reflect on my own life and make peace with certain regrets,” said Hu Ge, adding that the film helped him make up for lost time with his late mother.

Wu Lei, who plays the character Xiao Yin, described his role as a symbolic representation of Wen Shan’s ideal self. According to him, Xiao Yin is the embodiment of Wen Shan’s inner demons.

Producer Cao Baoping was moved by the director’s sincerity and unique artistic expression. “The film carries the director’s thoughts and emotions. My role is simply to promote her vision and deliver it to the audience,” said Cao Baoping.

Director Liu Jiayin explained her creative intentions, stating that life and death were central themes of the film. “When facing death, our existence becomes stronger, and we feel a sense of purpose towards our mortality,” said Liu Jiayin.

The cast also shared their experiences and beloved roles in the film. Qi Xi, who plays the character Shao Jinsui, expressed her fondness for the role and the movie’s nostalgic essence. Gan Yunchen, who portrays Lao Lu, emphasized the connection and similarities between his character and Wen Shan. Zhao Qian, who plays Wan Xiaomei, described her role as emotionally stirring and one that left a lasting impact.

The premiere was attended by many friends and colleagues of the main creators, who showed their support for the film. Actor Wang Chuanjun praised Qi Xi’s performance and highlighted the film’s underlying message of continuously moving forward. Similarly, actor Yan Ni felt a strong connection between the characters and the film’s artistic approach.

“In ‘It’s Worth It,’ Wen Shan, as the ‘eulogy writer,’ accompanies everyone on their final journey through his words,” the movie’s synopsis reads. Throughout the film, Wen Shan encounters various clients with whom he finds personal growth and acceptance.

“It’s Worth It” is set to be released nationwide on September 9, promising audiences a heartfelt and inspiring cinematic experience.

