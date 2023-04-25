Premiere of the movie “Unfamiliar Life” Qiao Shan, Fan Chengcheng, Ma Li and Zhang Jingyi “reunite” to welcome May Day-International Online

The movie “Unfamiliar Life” premiered Qiao Shan, Fan Chengcheng, Ma Li and Zhang Jingyi “reunited” to welcome May Day

On April 24, the movie “Unfamiliar Life” held its premiere in Beijing. Director Yi Xiaoxing brought Qiao Shan, Fan Chengcheng, Ma Li, Zhang Jingyi, Chang Yuan, Zhang Lei, Zhang Xiran, Xiao Ai, Li Zongheng, Professor He, Zhuangzhuang and Menghan came to the scene, interacted happily with the audience, and shared their creative experience.

Group photo

At the end of the film screening, as the music of the film’s ending song “Sprinkler” sounded, singer Liu Shuang appeared to bring the live version of the ending song. Han Han, one of the representatives of the film’s producers, attended the event and revealed that he “grew up watching the play directed by Yi Xiaoxing”, saying that the film brought a lot of happiness and healing, and thanked the creators behind the film one by one. Director Yi Xiaoxing sincerely said that if he could bring everyone a happy 100 minutes, he would be very happy, and his full sincerity is moving.

Fan Chengcheng

Zhang Jingyi

“Unfamiliar Life”It tells the story of team leader Zhou Donghai (played by Qiao Shan) and his wife Huo Meimei (played by Ma Li) driving together with their daughter Zhou Weiyu (played by Zhang Jingyi) and her daughter’s boyfriend Wan Yifan (played by Fan Chengcheng) by accident. A trip to visit relatives who are unfamiliar with the past.The father-in-law Zhou Donghai, played by Qiao Shan, turned his face all the way under the various overturning operations of the prospective son-in-law played by Fan Chengcheng. Ma Li and Zhang Jingyi went back and forth between the two of them, making jokes frequently.

Qiao Shan counted the 4 cooperations with Ma Li on the spot, saying that the cooperation experience this time is as good as ever, and the tacit cooperation is seamless. Fan Chengcheng expressed his feelings about playing a love rival with Chang Yuan, and he sighed that he lost in the costumes in the film, which caused the audience to burst into laughter. Ma Li said frankly that it was the first time to cooperate with director Yi Xiaoxing, and experienced the collision of North and South comedies, which produced a different spark, which surprised herself. Zhang Jingyi shared frankly the anxiety of acting in a comedy for the first time, and her courage to try new types of roles is admirable.

Qiao Shan

Mary

At the premiere ceremony, many familiar faces in the industry appeared one after another to share their movie-watching experience. Representatives of Happy Twist, Shen Teng, Wei Xiang, Ai Lun, and Huang Cailun, all attended the scene neatly. Shen Teng praised his old partner Ma Li for his stable performance and gave him a lot of praise. Wei Xiang certified that the movie is suitable for a family to watch; Allen is particularly envious of Qiao Shan’s ability to play the role of Uncle Chang Yuan. Director Dapeng expressed his admiration for Fan Chengcheng and Zhang Jingyi, two young actors who can handle the old comedy dramas, and looked forward to cooperating. Yan Hexiang, the representative of Deyun Club, praised the film as a particularly good package, and it was very kind to watch the film. Director Liu Xunzimo, actors Qin Xiaoxian and Kodak of the movie “Rising Fame” unanimously expressed that the process of watching the movie is fun and enjoyable, and they are full of praise for the movie.

In addition to representatives of comedians from all walks of life, there were also many industry guests and relatives and friends of the creators present. Actor Liu Haoran said, “Sure enough, I still want to watch comedies”, highlighting the unique appeal of the unique May Day comedy of “Unfamiliar Life”. Ma Kai, the director of the movie “A Great Night”, said that “Unfamiliar Life” is a must-see masterpiece on May Day that you can bring friends, brothers, lovers, and children.

It is reported that the movie “Unfamiliar Life” will be released nationwide on April 28, and the pre-sale has been fully opened.