Premios Juventud Celebrates the Hottest Night in the Caribbean with Star-Studded Lineup and Highly Anticipated Awards

Title: Premios Juventud Celebrates 20th Edition with Star-Studded Lineup and All-Star Nominations

Premios Juventud, the hottest night in the Caribbean, is back with a bang as it celebrates its twentieth installment at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico. The prestigious awards show, aired live on Univision, features a slew of top-tier talent competing for the highly-coveted awards.

Leading the pack with a staggering nine nominations each are household names such as Bad Bunny, Becky G, Grupo Frontera, Maluma, Featherweight, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Shakira, and TINI. Not far behind, Camilo, Karol G, Manuel Turizo, María Becerra from Argentina, and Wisin each received eight nominations.

Daddy Yankee, Carin León, and Ozuna are also set to make their mark with seven nominations, while Anitta, Christian Nodal, Paola Danna, Eladio Carrión, Emilia, Fuerza Regida, Kenia Os, Kim Loiza, Wisin y Yandel, Natti Natasha, and Romeo Santos are in the running with five nominations.

Meanwhile, artists including Ángela Aguilar, Anuel AA, Cazzu, Don Omar, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Jesse & Joy, Los Ángeles Azules, Luis R Conriquez, Pedro Capó, and Young Miko have each earned four nominations.

This year’s installment showcases 15 new categories, including “Best song for my ex,” “Best urban track,” “Best dembow song,” and “Best tropical album,” among others. Expect thrilling collaborations and musical premieres from CNCO, Wisin, Alexis and Fido, Farruko, Ángela Aguilar, Ha*Ash, Zion and Lennox, and many more.

An emotional tribute to the late Jenni Rivera will be a highlight of the event, with performances by her daughters Chiquis Marin, Jenicka López, and Jacqie Campos. Additionally, the Mexican group Camila will return to their roots with a special performance by Mario Domm, Samo, and Pablo Hurtado.

Shakira and Camila Cabello will be honored with the esteemed “Change Agent” recognition for their philanthropic efforts and positive impact on society.

However, the anticipated appearance of Tekashi 6IX9INE, who planned to perform with Yailin La Más Viral, will not come to fruition due to security concerns. Puerto Rican authorities recommended his exclusion from the event, considering the risks associated with his presence.

Hosting the star-studded affair are Alejandra Espinoza and Ángela Aguilar from Mexico, Puerto Rican beauty Dayanara Torres, and Brazilian soap opera actor Marcus Ornellas.

The evening’s broadcast began with the much-awaited red carpet and pre-show at 7 p.m. on the East Coast, live on Univision. Watchers can expect exhilarating musical performances and the revelation of winners from the 36 categories representing music and culture.

Stay tuned for all the updates on this thrilling night in the Caribbean music scene, as Premios Juventud unfolds its 20th edition in grand style.

