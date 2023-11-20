PREMIUM Berlin canceled / SEEK remains – BFW AW 23/24 – fashion, shopping, designers, trends

The PREMIUM Berlin fashion trade fair, which, in addition to the shows, is an essential part of the Berlin Fashion Week was, says goodbye. This marks the end of an outstanding success story in the fashion and lifestyle industry. The relevance of classic fashion trade fairs has steadily decreased in recent years. So we remember the many beautiful formats, like BREAD & BUTTER, Panorama Berlin, SHOW & ORDER, The Bright Tradeshow and the Neonit. They have all disappeared now and that shows that trade fair formats have a difficult time in our digital world or have become obsolete. The corona pandemic has accelerated this transformation again.

PREMIUM Berlin canceled

PREMIUM, which started out as an underdog in 2003 and founded an entire segment in the industry, has developed into an icon. Their innovative concepts and approaches were groundbreaking and shaped the fashion cosmos in Berlin. But as is so often the case in the fast-moving industry, even outstanding success stories have half-lives. The management team around managing directors Anita Tillmann and Jörg Arntz have recognized this change and are clearing the way for SEEK, which was launched in 2009.

Anita Tillmann: “PREMIUM was more than just a trade show. In 21 years we were able to achieve a lot, were the stage for an incredible number of success stories in the industry and moved the whole world to Berlin. As a result, we have become business and creative consultants, conference organizers, publishers, tech experts and retailers, established the first Fashion Week in Germany and brought fun to the entire industry. We set up young talent awards and we have seen many big players come and go. We made friends and were able to learn so much, and for that I am very grateful. But we are also entrepreneurs and concepts have half-lives, nothing lasts forever. Two decades is a long time in which PREMIUM has absolutely outperformed despite all odds.”

Jörg Arntz: “Our flexibility and creativity enable us to react dynamically to changes and always offer innovative solutions. Together, we strive to continue setting standards in our industry while having a positive impact on the community. Our shareholder Clarion is the fourth largest trade fair and event organizer in the world and relies on the SEEK concept, which was very strong in direct comparison to PREMIUM in the summer and led to good results. The SEEK generation is the future – constructive, cooperative and honest.”

The entire industry has changed significantly in recent years and is still undergoing transformation. It has become clear that large trade fairs are no longer appropriate. Instead, the trend towards boutique trade fairs and specialized events is gaining importance. Events like SEEK enable a closer bond between exhibitors, visitors and the community, which is of great economic and social importance these days.

SEEK Berlin

SEEK serves the streetwear segment and will take place on January 16th & 17th, 2024. According to the organizer, the trade fair has not only established itself for innovative brands, but also organizes the “Conscious Club”, the largest hub on the topic of sustainability in the industry. Here visitors and exhibitors will not only find the most important trends and impulses from the area of ​​sustainability, but also the most exciting new collections.

With a clear focus on product quality, community building and strong values ​​such as honesty, creativity and resilience, SEEK is able to meet the needs of its target group. So far the feedback from the brands that have signed up has been consistently positive. The SEEK team is pleased to be able to continue to rely on the commitment and is building on it. Around 200 brands are expected again in January. Berlin will continue to be a place where new trends are set, creative collaborations are founded and business is done.

The decision to close PREMIUM is the end of an era, but hopefully it does not mean the end of Berlin Fashion Week. The next editions will show whether SEEK can buck the trend with its concept and continue to be successful.

Author: FSB – Photos: PR

