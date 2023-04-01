The indexation of many prices in the economy is one of the reasons why inflation in Argentina is so inflexible downwards. This is, the price of some goods and services are adjusted by lawaccording to the variation of the general level of prices and other indicators.

The beginning of a new month implies, as usual, an update on rental values, prepaid medical fees, domestic staff and fuel. review below How much will the April increases be? and if it corresponds to you to pay them.

rentals

those tenants who will be one or two years old in the month of April from the signing of the rental contract, will have to face an increase of 92.59% in the rental fee. Therefore, they must pay from April and for twelve months almost double what they had been paying until March (see more here).

Prepaid

Prepaid medicine quotas increase automatically from February, and in the month of April the increase will be 2.36%. Unlike the two previous months, for the month of April it was not possible to request a reduction in the increase because the ceiling imposed by article 1 of Decree 743/22 was above the adjustment of the Health Cost Index. Therefore, all affiliates must pay the same price increase (see more here).

Domestic workers

The National Commission for Work in Private Houses agreed to an increase of 27% to be paid in three installments. The first increase will take place in April and will be 14%. In this way, the salary with retirement for the category “Personnel for general tasks” of private homes will be located at $75,075.

Telephone, internet and television

The National Communications Entity (Enacom) authorized the companies providing fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and cable and satellite television to implement two increases in the first four months of 2023. The first took place in February, and the second will occur in April and will be 7.8%.

Gas

The National Gas Regulatory Entity (Enargas) authorized an increase in the price of gas as an input that has been in force since March 1 in invoices, which will impact the entire region, where the largest increases will occur in Neuquén and all areas cordillerana, reaching 25% in some segments (read more here).

fuels

In order not to “throw more gasoline on the fire” (fire is understood as inflation), the Government decided to postpone the increase in the Tax on Liquid Fuels (ICL) and Carbon Dioxide (Co2) scheduled for the month of April. This is an attempt to avoid a new price increase at the pumps (see more here).

In addition to these regulated values, April will mark the continuity of the general price rise that characterizes the Argentine economy for more than a decade.

