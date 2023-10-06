Preparing for Change: A Horoscope Guide for October 6th

prepare for the next phase of your life. The Last Quarter phase of the Moon in Cancer signifies a time of letting go and cleansing. For Aries, this means letting go of painful situations and old family memories that no longer serve you. It’s also a time to break free from bad habits and gain the strength to do so. Taurus, on the other hand, is encouraged to update outdated beliefs and perspectives that may be holding them back. It’s time for a complete modification of concepts to gain a better perspective of the future.

Gemini is faced with the need to end or change something in their life that has been causing complications. It’s a time to overcome fears and barriers and let go of what no longer serves you. Cancer, with the Moon passing through their sign, is encouraged to analyze and reevaluate tasks and personal projects started in April. This may bring about feelings of anxiety and pressure, but taking a broader perspective can lead to calm decision-making.

Leo may feel more dispersed during this Last Quarter phase and may want to escape from responsibilities and focus on their own needs. It’s important for Leo to take this time for internal cleansing and change. Virgo, during this phase, may feel more vulnerable and in need of companionship. Conversations with loved ones will be significant and their advice can provide guidance.

For Libras, the Last Quarter phase influences their life mission and vocation. It’s a time to look inward and consider the balance between goals and internal needs. Scorpio may feel anxious and emotional during this phase, but it’s an opportunity to renew feelings and optimize their life. Sagittarius is encouraged to review their decisions, reevaluate their results, and choose what to maintain. It’s also a time to work on differences within their closest group.

Capricorn will experience a calming effect during this Last Quarter phase and will take events positively, letting go of anything that clouds their day. Aquarius will overshadow problems and tensions in their relationships and use their expanded intuition to overcome them. Lastly, Pisces is encouraged to question their happiness and make necessary changes to prepare for the next phase of their life.

Overall, this Last Quarter phase is a time of reflection, letting go, and preparing for the next phase of growth and transformation. It’s an opportunity to cleanse, update, and make necessary changes to align with our true desires and goals.

