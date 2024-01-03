Home » President Petro’s Defense of Palestine Sparks Controversy and Support
President Petro’s Defense of Palestine Sparks Controversy and Support

Amid Israel’s conflict with Hamas, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has come under fire for his outspoken support of Palestine. The president’s remarks, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, have sparked both rejection and support from the public.

A recent social media post by a user criticizing Petro’s supporters as “aspirational” for displaying the Palestinian flag on their profiles prompted a swift response from the president. Petro fired back, asking what the user had against “stews” and defending the workers.

In a subsequent post, Petro continued to champion the cause of “stews” and denounced Israel as “the non-stews: the inhumans.” He declared solidarity with workers worldwide, including “stew babies of Palestine,” and condemned the bombing and murder of “the non-stews: the inhumans.”

Petro’s remarks have reignited a heated debate on social media, with some rallying behind the president’s stance and others urging him to focus more on domestic issues in Colombia. The controversy surrounding Petro’s vocal support of Palestine continues to stir public discourse on the international stage.

