Pretrial detention for the accused of the murder of the 18-year-old in Regina

The Villa Regina Decentralized Prosecutor’s Office filed murder charges against a man, accused of being responsible for the murder of Alexander Torres 18 years old, occurred in an attempted robbery on the morning of May 21 in that town. It was also arranged his pretrial detention.

As mentioned by the prosecutor in the case, the crime took place around 7:30 a.m., when the victim together with five other people, women and men, walked down Guaraní street, before reaching the corner with Martín Fierro.

There, the defendant would have approached, aboard a motorcycle, and posing as a member of the Río Negro Policeasked the group to stand against the wall, simulating a routine check.

However, when Torres refused the request, they began to struggle and the defendant extracted a knife from his clothing, with which he fatally stabbed the 18-year-old in the scapula area.

After that attack, the man also wanted to injure the other men in the group with the knife, managing to cut one of them on the hand and later managing to steal the cell phone of one of the women present.

Immediately, the defendant fled on his motorcycle and has remained a fugitive ever since, until days ago, and as a result of an intense investigation, He was arrested in the city of Concordia, Entre Ríos.

What is the legal qualification of the case and what evidence did the prosecution mention

The Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the legal classification of the case It is homicide, robbery aggravated by the use of a weapon and minor injuries. The man, in turn, was accused as author in all facts.

After the charges were filed, the Villa Regina prosecutor’s team, in charge of the file, requested the preventive detention of the defendant and explained that thanks to hard investigative work, he managed to gather a number of evidence that supports the accusation.

Among her, he highlighted security camera records and witness statements of the people who were with Torres when they were approached by the defendant, who falsely presented himself as a policeman.

The defense requested “less serious” precautionary measures

While the defendant’s defense considered that there is not enough evidence to be linked to the fact and requested, in this sense, the annulment of the charges requested by the prosecution.

In addition, he asked that they be dictated “less serious precautionary measures» while progressing with the investigative process.

The guarantee judge, for his part, agreed with the position of the prosecution, endorsed the formulation of the charges in the terms presented by the causation, and ordered preventive detention of the defendant who will remain in custody.



