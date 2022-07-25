good at observing cultural phenomena PRETTYNICE Launched a new series of “Abandonware”, with a series of once-popular items as the design axis, 2022 Summer clothing infuses different possibilities.

As the series name “Abandonware(Orphan software: means old computer software that is no longer available for sale and technical support)”,PRETTYNICE This season focuses on the once popular and well-known styles as design themes, coupled with the brand’s unique visual expression to outline a series of strong Y2K style product. The items include multi-piece sports caps, detachable three-piece sports pants, one-shoulder sports backpacks, sports zip-up shirts, etc., in addition to being a little nostalgic and retro, it also shows the brand’s constant style of cultivating street culture.

“We’re going to keep digging into a cultural phenomenon that was once all the rage and now falling apart and have fun!”