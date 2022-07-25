Home Entertainment PRETTYNICE’s New Season Collection Recreates the “Old Phenomenon” | HYPEBEAST
Entertainment

PRETTYNICE’s New Season Collection Recreates the “Old Phenomenon” | HYPEBEAST

by admin
PRETTYNICE’s New Season Collection Recreates the “Old Phenomenon” | HYPEBEAST

good at observing cultural phenomena PRETTYNICE Launched a new series of “Abandonware”, with a series of once-popular items as the design axis, 2022 Summer clothing infuses different possibilities.

As the series name “Abandonware(Orphan software: means old computer software that is no longer available for sale and technical support)”,PRETTYNICE This season focuses on the once popular and well-known styles as design themes, coupled with the brand’s unique visual expression to outline a series of strong Y2K style product. The items include multi-piece sports caps, detachable three-piece sports pants, one-shoulder sports backpacks, sports zip-up shirts, etc., in addition to being a little nostalgic and retro, it also shows the brand’s constant style of cultivating street culture.

“We’re going to keep digging into a cultural phenomenon that was once all the rage and now falling apart and have fun!”

See also  Jiang Yunsheng joins Shaocheng Times 2022 to start the music 4.0 era-qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

New investors enter the capital of The Longevity...

Animated movie “Crazy!The premiere of “Guibao: Samsung Treasures”...

Benetton continues its relaunch: Andrea Incontri appointed new...

NBA players hit the face TS? Kendall’s sweetest...

The screening of the documentary “The Power of...

TV animation “Detective Conan, Prisoner Mr. Zawa” will...

Top supermodel Kate Moss reveals her scars! 15...

What other charming supporting roles are there in...

what does EOE mean

Salomon Unveils XT-6 10th Anniversary Special Project |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy