Cool air usually makes children more comfortable and sleeps soundly. But sometimes children also wake up because they are cold and have a cold. To prevent colds in my child, I always have telon oil and eucalyptus oil on hand. But in choosing telon oil and eucalyptus oil for my child, I have to be more careful and thorough because my child’s skin is sensitive, has had rashes and blisters because they don’t match the products used. Like its claim that it is safe for baby’s sensitive skin,

Habbie’s Telon and Eucalyptus Oil suits my child’s sensitive skin.

The distinctive feature of Habbie Telon Oil is that it has the most choice of aromatic fragrances, consisting of 15 tea aroma variants and 15 flower aroma variants. Apart from telon oil, Habbie also has aromatic eucalyptus oil products. Eucalyptus Oil (MKP) or known as Cajuput Oil has 12 aroma variants, namely 6 vanilla variants and 6 saffron variants.

The combination of the traditional side and the modern side of aromatics in Habbie certainly maintains the main function of telon oil and eucalyptus. The smell of Habbie’s telon oil and eucalyptus can also last up to 12 hours.

Not only does it have a special fragrance, Habbie’s telon can also function as an anti-mosquito. Apart from being aromatic, one of the ingredients for Habbie’s telon oil is Lavender, this purple flower is very well known for being able to repel mosquitoes. After applying Habbie’s telon oil to your little one’s body, the fear that your little one will be bitten by mosquitoes will disappear.

Habbie Eucalyptus Oil Review

Habbie Eucalyptus Oil Packaging

Habbie Eucalyptus Oil packaging is made of plastic bottles which are sealed upon purchase. The bottle cap is very tight and secure. So far, I often carry Habbie Eucalyptus Oil when traveling and it often falls but never spills.

The price for 100ml Habbie Eucalyptus Oil, which is IDR 59,000, in my opinion, is still very affordable because it contains quite a lot and the ingredients are natural.

Content Habbie’s Eucalyptus Oil

The ingredients of Aromatic Cajuput Oil are Cajuput Oil (97%), and Oleum Saffron / Vanilla (3%). Therefore, eucalyptus oil has a more dominant aroma of eucalyptus oil when compared to telon oil. Because the content of eucalyptus oil is dominant, Habbie Eucalyptus Oil also feels warmer than telon oil.

Habbie Eucalyptus Oil Aroma

Habbie Eucalyptus Oil has 2 series of Vanilla and Saffron scents. Compared to other eucalyptus oils, Habbie’s eucalyptus oil smells lighter, relaxes, and doesn’t sting.

Currently, I have only tried two variants of Habbie Eucalyptus Oil, namely Number 5 Negin Saffron and Number 2 China Vanilla. The Negin Saffron variant has a sweet floral scent plus a hint of fruity. The Negin Saffron variant reminds me of the fragrance in a flower garden.

The Chinese Vanilla variant has a sweet, fruity and floral scent. The China Vanilla variant reminds us with a sweet and soft bubble gum scent. China Vanilla describes the joy of children when blowing gum while playing with their friends. This variant is suitable for use in the late afternoon.

Benefits of Habbie Eucalyptus Oil

Habbie Eucalyptus Oil has more benefits than eucalyptus oil in general, namely: Gives a warm feeling

Helps relieve cold symptoms such as flatulence Relieve muscle cramps Coping with insect bites The resulting aroma has a relaxing effect on the body Has 2 series of Vanilla and Saffron scents It has a different scent on each number variant The scent can last up to 10 hours The aroma does not sting when inhaled

The warmth of Habbie’s Eucalyptus Oil became the first help for my family, both children and parents, when they caught a cold. Use before going to bed is also very effective in preventing mosquito bites so that you sleep better.

Habbie telon oil review

Habbie Telon Oil Packaging

The Habbie Aromatic Telon Oil packaging consists of a box on the outside and a sealed plastic bottle. The packaging is very safe because the bottle is sealed very tightly so that no telon oil spills. when the seal is opened the bottle is also still safe because the lid is very tight and tight. Even when Habbie’s telon oil fell several times, it was still tightly closed and never spilled.

Texture and Aroma of Habbie’s Telon Oil

The texture of Habbie Aromatic Telon Oil is liquid, oily but not sticky, absorbs easily, feels warm, and feels comfortable on the skin. As for the fragrance, both the Tea Series and the Flower Series, in my opinion, are equally gentle and relaxing. Habbie Aromatic Telon Oil’s aromatic fragrance usually makes children and adults more relaxed and sleep well.

It has an elegant fragrance from many countries, 30 of the most fragrant variants in the world. hold 24 hours. I think the flower series smells very feminine and sweet. For flower lovers like me, I’m definitely interested in the fragrance of the flower variant. For the fragrance of the Tea Series, in my opinion, it is also fresh and soft.

The soft fragrance of Habbie’s telon oil is still suitable for adults. Coincidentally, Habbie’s telon oil can be used as a perfume as well as an aroma diffuser.

Habbie’s Telon Oil is Safe for Baby’s Sensitive Skin

Surely every parent is always looking for products that are safe for children. Luckily I met Habbie’s telon oil. Habbie’s telon oil uses

Quality natural ingredients, no alcohol, no synthetic ingredients, safe for sensitive baby skin.

Content Habbie telon oil

The benefits of Habbie’s Telon Oil come from the content of high-quality natural ingredients as follows:

Coconut oil

The coconut oil contained in the telon oil mixture has the property of moisturizing the skin. The antimicrobial properties in telon oil also have the ability to protect the skin from microorganisms that cause infection and itching.

Fennel oil

The content of fennel oil in telon oil is effective for curing flatulence and colds due to influenza.

Eucalyptus oil cineol is a substance contained in eucalyptus oil, it is this substance that creates a feeling of warmth when we apply eucalyptus oil to our bodies. Cineol is also able to relieve itching due to insect bites.

Lavender This purple flower is very famous for being able to repel mosquitoes. After applying Habbie’s telon oil to your little one’s body, the fear that your little one will be bitten by mosquitoes will disappear.

Bidara for ain therapy

Olive Oil in Telon Habbie specifically for the Tea Series Habbie aromatic telon oil is the first telon oil that contains olive oil in it. Here are some of the benefits of Olive oil for baby skin:

Moisturizing skin Overcome the problem of crusting on the baby’s head Helps hair fertility

Argan Oil in Telon Habbie specifically for the Flower Series The benefits of Argan oil combined in Habbie aromatic telon oil is the first telon oil formulation that has many benefits. Here are the benefits of Argan oil for babies:

As protection from free radicals Protects hair and adds texture to hair Treat itching on the skin Repels insect bites

Habbie D telon oilCan be used as a perfume and aroma diffuser

Not only many benefits but Habbie telon oil it is also versatile as it can be used as a perfume and aroma diffuser. Habbie telon oil can be used for babies to adults. I like the fragrance which is elegant and natural. The warmth of Habbie’s telon oil is also quite effective in helping to relieve pain in the stomach due to flatulence and colds. Habbie’s Aromatic Telon Oil also feels very relaxing to breathe and makes me more relaxed.

The price for Habbie Telon Oil for 100 ml is Rp. 55,000 in my opinion, it is still reasonable and not expensive because there is quite a lot of it, made from quality natural ingredients without alcohol.

Conclusion

Not only does the little one like Habbie’s Telon and Eucalyptus Oil, adults also like it. With Habbie’s Telon Oil and Eucalyptus, my family is healthier and has quality sleep because it is free from mosquito bites. Parents should try Habbie’s Telon Oil and Eucalyptus and then feel the warmth and distinctive fragrance.