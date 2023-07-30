Prevent to avoid environmental disasters

The fire that broke out a few days ago on the Uritorco hill, near the town of Capilla del Monte, north of the Punilla Valley, although it was extinguished, can be read as the first warning sign for a new season of fire accidents. these characteristics. Events that during the last decades consumed thousands of hectares of fields and native forest in the province of Córdoba.

It is the moment to take the precautions of the case and to be vigilant in the event of possible sources that are activated accidentally or intentionally. That is, due to the fall of an electrical service line, due to human negligence or due to criminal action.

In the latter case, at the hands of subjects disinterested in the conservation of the environment or of those who “clean” the soil with pure fire for planting purposes, especially for livestock activities.

It is known that the prolonged drought, the winds that, generally from August, begin to blow more intensely and the grasslands burned by winter frosts are danger factors.

And because it is a sufficiently studied and well-known experience, it is necessary to prevent rather than regret the devastated hectares.

In forecast mode to avoid bad omens, reports from institutions specialized in meteorological research anticipate the return of the El Niño climatic phenomenon, as a result of which a humid season with abundant rains would occur.

As we reported days ago, El Niño anticipates a period of humidity that would mainly benefit agricultural production in the Argentine Pampas region. However, it represents at the same time an indication of alert for possible floods and flooding of fields.

Even so, it is not pertinent in any way to give up in relation to the prevention measures that the State must take and, in particular, the thousands of residents living in the so-called “red zones”, with the danger of forest fires.

True landscape references for locals and tourists that, given the slightest carelessness or irresponsible action, can mutate into a field of ashes, as what happened on Uritorco hill left us as a preseason example.

It is worth pondering, in this and in so many camp burnings that the archives keep, the determined and tireless action of the volunteer fire stations. In this sense, the State must ensure that the logistical and economic assistance that is destined to these public servants does not fall.

All this accompanied by the personal disposition to avoid the recurrence of sources of fires in the mountains of Córdoba. Suffice it to note that, according to official data, in 2022 there were just over 82,000 hectares affected by fire. A relevant figure that adds to thousands of others in previous years.

It has been proven that the mountain area of ​​Córdoba is at high risk of fire, and what happened days ago on the Uritorco hill should act as a warning light.

