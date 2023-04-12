Home Entertainment Preventing dengue should be a priority
Entertainment

Preventing dengue should be a priority

by admin
Preventing dengue should be a priority

Dengue fever and chikungunya fever have become the new health concerns for those of us who live in Argentina, as the days go by and the official bulletins on the number of positive cases, which are almost always framed in an upward curve.

The origin is known: these are diseases transmitted by a mosquito that hangs around homes and reproduces in places that hold small amounts of water without removing it, such as vases, disused tires, flower pots and all kinds of damp pots and pans.

To raise excessive alarms, it will be necessary to assume that we are not facing a pandemic with devastating humanitarian consequences such as Covid-19, especially in terms of lethality.

However, flu-like states and high fever were a common pattern between both diseases when, at the end of 2019, the coronavirus broke out on a global scale, while in parallel, regions of America were experiencing a historic dengue epidemic.

The experience gained teaches us that no one can be distracted from individual prevention or from the recommendations made by official health agencies. Faced with the first symptoms, early consultation at a medical center is crucial, in the event of possible dengue diagnoses.

However, there are issues that concern public administration. In this context, it is not good news that in the midst of an outbreak of dengue, in Córdoba there is a shortage of insect repellents, among them the Temples of the Egyptianstransmitter of the infection.

It was from the manual that the growth of cases was going to lead to a sustained demand for repellents. But, as often happens with other contingencies in life, we were always late: there was no stock enough of said aerosol product.

As we realize in different reports on this problem, it is not a minor fact that in each control operation among small groups of people, between five and 10 patients with suspected dengue are detected. These are generally people with a fever who did not see a doctor.

See also  Alberto Fernández heading to the first port of call: summit in the Dominican Republic and bilateral meetings

To this is added that, until days ago, the Ministry of Health of the province had reported 1,781 cases of dengue during the 2022/2023 season, of which 51 are imported and 1,730 autochthonous.

Another prevention task is fumigation in neighborhood areas of greatest risk, although experts warn that it is an effective resource to eliminate mosquitoes in flight but not so much for larvae and eggs, which continue to develop in wetlands with excesses of odds and ends

It is unavoidable to take into consideration, in addition, that the proximity of the season of low temperatures supposes the proliferation of seasonal diseases, such as the flu. It is to be expected that the State provides for the availability of sufficient flu vaccines, in order to protect the population.

The panorama is complicated by the drop in care in public hospitals as a result of the force measures that the health teams are driving.

There are priorities that cannot be ignored. Preventing the spread of dengue is one of them.

You may also like

He fractured his penis while attempting the “most...

Movie “Deep Sea Crisis” Shows the Bravery of...

“I don’t even know how I got to...

Martine Rose x Stüssy’s latest joint series Lookbook...

Artificial intelligence: neither very artificial nor very intelligent

Milano è “The city of Lights”

Imagination, Creation, Innovation, Exploration, Pioneering Style, Rado Swiss...

International Ice Cream Day: in Argentina, lemon dethroned...

Miart, “Crescendo” of art on display

2023 Hangzhou International Music Festival Opening Concert Focuses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy