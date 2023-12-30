Prevention campaigns against dengue, Zika and Chikungunya began in the city of Córdoba

This Friday the city of Córdoba began the campaigns against Dengue, Chikungunya and Zika. Mayor Daniel Passerini launched the fumigation, trash removal and awareness plan in the city’s neighborhoods to reduce mosquito populations.

The campaign has a comprehensive and preventive approach, prioritizing sectors according to epidemiological criteria. The tasks are carried out from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and are rescheduled in case of rain.

“For us it is very important in the face of a relatively new disease such as Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya to really give them the importance they have. So we have to prevent them, we have to work doing what we are doing and what we started today here in this CPC and in this entire sector of the city to work,” Passerini remarked.

This Friday the 29th, the fumigation units will tour the Villa Rivera Indarte, Villa Allende Parque, Cerro Norte, 9 de Julio, Villa Serrana and Villa Cornú neighborhoods.

“For this reason, we want to maintain a permanent line of communication with neighborhood centers, with churches, cooperatives and community institutions, because when a case or symptoms are reported, we will immediately take the corresponding health actions. because our commitment and our action is to take care of the people of Córdoba,” added the mayor.

During the fumigations, residents must open the doors and windows of their homes to facilitate the entry of gases into the homes. Neighbors have a central role, given that Aedes lives mainly in houses, acting between the afternoon and early hours of the day.

The fumigation process is accompanied by a trash container for the elimination of different types of household containers that can accumulate water, a favorable place for the growth of mosquito larvae. In this way, potential breeding sites are combated, preventing the development of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Passerini and the municipal government team launched the initiative aimed at reducing the transmission of diseases. (Municipality of Córdoba)

Ariel Aleksandroff, Secretary of Health, said: “We are starting the Summer with Health program, and we do it by carrying out fumigation tasks to eradicate Dengue, this disease transmitted by mosquitoes.”

Epidemiology promoters will be identified and will provide advice in the different neighborhoods to take care of the health of citizens.

Eliminate breeding sites

In homes, larvae usually develop in bins, cans, bottles, tires, buckets that accumulate water, among the most common. However, they were also found in old appliances and even in broken bathtubs stored in the patios of houses.

That is why it is advisable to get rid of these elements. If you keep some objects, it is advisable to turn them over or cover them so as not to accumulate liquids.

Likewise, it is useful to clean gutters, drains and cover water tanks.

For better control of the larvae population, it is necessary to frequently renew the water in vases and pet waterers.

Recommendations to avoid bites

It is advisable to always use personal repellents (spray or creams) and environmental repellents (tablets and spirals), carefully following the recommendations on the packaging. It is also better to wear light clothing that covers the arms and legs, especially during outdoor activities. It is recommended place mosquito nets on doors and windows. Protect cribs and baby strollers with fabrics that prevent the entry of the insect. If anyone in the family has symptoms, they should consult their family doctor or go to any Municipal health entity. It is recommended not to self-medicate, because it could aggravate the condition. Symptoms are: fever, muscle pain, general malaise or rash.