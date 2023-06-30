preventive for the 7 defendants for the femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski

The seven defendants for the femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski, who was last seen on June 2 in the Chaco city of Resistencia, were prosecuted today with preventive detention, three of them as perpetrators of the act and four as concealers, by a team of prosecutors who considered that the crime occurred on the same day of his disappearance and within the framework of an “unequal relationship of power and economic dependence.”

The measure of the Special Prosecutor Team (EFE) fell on Cecilia’s husband, César Sena (19), who is attributed the authorship of the femicide; his parents, Emerenciano Sena (59) and Marcela Acuña (51), as co-authors of the murder; and about the driver José Gustavo Obregón (42), his wife Fabiana González (36), the landlord of the camp of the main suspects, Gustavo Melgarejo (29), and his partner Griselda Reinoso (42), all of them accused of “aggravated concealment of the crime.

During a press conference, prosecutor Jorge Cáceres Olivera -who was accompanied by his colleagues Nelia Velásquez and Jorge Gómez- dismissed the possibility that the four accused of cover-ups will benefit from house arrest “due to the seriousness of the fact that they are charged with.” and for the number of maneuvers they have carried out to eliminate all traces of evidence.”

In this regard, in the order of preventive detention -to which Télam agreed-, the Special Prosecutor Team (EFE), stated: “There are sufficient elements of conviction to sustain as probable the punishable participation of the defendants and there are also vehement indications that they will try to to evade the action of justice or obstruct the investigation”.

Although during the day the prosecutors had already announced that they planned to request the preventive detention of the seven suspects and the crime they would be charged with, the resolution was announced just after 7:00 p.m., after notification to each of the parties.

The evidence that prosecutors have

At the press conference, the prosecutors listed a series of pieces of evidence that led them to prosecute all the defendants and order preventive detention, including the discovery of “skull remains” in the Tragadero river, bordering the Sena couple’s pig farm. ; the false trip to Ushuaia with which they tricked the victim into going to the house where she was murdered and the security cameras that captured the movement of all the suspects.

Among the public present in the meeting room of the Judiciary were the lawyers Fabián Améndola (from Fernando Burlando’s team) and Gustavo Briend, who represent Cecilia’s mother, Gloria Romero.

Fabiana González, one of the seven arrested for the alleged femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski. (Telam/Pablo Caprarulo)

For the prosecutors, César Sena and his parents “devised a plan to kill Cecilia”, for which “they deceived her by telling her that they would travel with César to the city of Ushuaia, under the promise that they would have housing and three jobs.”

Prosecutors took it as proven that on June 2, “at 9:16 César entered with Cecilia the interior of her parents’ home, located at Calle Santa María de Oro 1460,” in Resistencia.

There, “between 12:13 and 1:01 pm, Emerenciano Sena, Marcela Acuña and César Sena proceeded to kill Cecilia,” they explained.

“Later, at 4:58 p.m., José Obregón appeared aboard his gray Citroen C4 car, while at 5:12 p.m. Fabiana Cecilia González did, aboard her motorcycle, both entering the house in order to collaborate. with the task of making traces and/or evidence disappear from the scene of the event”, they explained in the resolution.

According to the prosecutors, “at 7:27 p.m., César Sena and Obregón loaded Cecilia’s body into the trunk of the white Hilux, and then headed towards Campo Rossi, located in the Rural Zone of the town of Puerto Tirol, where with the collaboration of Gustavo Melgarejo and Griselda Reinoso, caretakers of the property, proceeded to cremate the body, in order to make its remains disappear.

At the press conference, prosecutor Jorge Gómez pointed out that the schedules were one of the keys that led to the accusation of all those involved and that the invention of the couple’s trip to Ushuaia was what shows that there was premeditation.

“She (Cecilia) believed that she was going to travel to Ushuaia, so much so that she packed her suitcase, said goodbye to her family and, not only that, but also, since she had never traveled to Buenos Aires, she told her friends and relatives who were afraid of traveling by plane.”

“Not only did she believe in this story of the trip, but she was also excited about the trip. Tickets were never purchased, reservations were never made by land or air,” the prosecutor told the press, adding that “Cecilia’s last Google searches were about how to pack a suitcase, what can be carried in a suitcase in a plane, where to buy chocolates in Buenos Aires or where to have the best coffee in Buenos Aires”.

Although the technological analysis regarding all the cell phones has not yet been completed, the prosecutor explained that the cell phones of César Sena and Cecilia “moved together, even when we believe that the girl had already been murdered.”

Then he revealed that “in a certain place in the field of the Sena family a burn was carried out and in that burn bone remains were found that correspond to an adult person. Human skeletal remains were also found in the Tragadero River and these remains are from a single person. They are not only bones of the hands or feet, but also of the skull, and these remains of the skull also belong to an adult person and to a single person”.

Although some of the detainees, including Emerenciano Sena and his son César, were still housed in a police station cell, it is expected that in the next few hours they will be transferred to a prison belonging to the provincial Penitentiary Service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

