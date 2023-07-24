Previaje 5: when will it be announced and what is known so far

After sealing a preliminary agreement with the IMF, the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate for Unión por la Patria, Sergio Massarevealed that the national government is polishing the details of the previous trip 5a new edition of the program that encourages domestic tourism.

Prevoyage 5: what is known so far

Sources from the Ministry of Tourism confirmed to PERFIL that the reissue of the tourism initiative is a fact although the fine print will be announced after the open, simultaneous and mandatory primaries (PASO) due to the current ban on government acts and public management announcements.

Although they indicated that the exact date of validity has not yet been defined, they assured that would cover part of September and Octobersince they are the months of the low season that the Previaje seeks to shore up.

The statements are in line with what was announced by Massa, who will wait for the end of the PASO prohibition stage to provide the details of it. Days ago, the head of the Palacio de Hacienda had anticipated the fifth version of the plan in a meeting with the Gastronomic Hotel Business Federation of the Argentine Republic (FEHGRA) together with his Tourism counterpart, Matías Lammens.

Previaje 5: how the previous editions worked

He previous trip consists of the return by the National State of the 50% of expenses on credit to use in the entire tourist chain of Argentina. In case of being affiliated with PAMI, the citizen will enjoy a refund of up to 70% on their purchases.

After registering the ticket and lodging invoices on the official page, the beneficiary will obtain a preloaded debit card to be used in any trade related to tourism, including gastronomy and entertainment. From the Nation they maintained that in the last editions “20,000 tourist establishments participated” and “more than 13 million operations were carried out with the card in 285,000 businesses.”

According to surveys of the portfolio led by Lammens, the four Previaje reached seven million tourists and implied a movement of $584 billion for regional economiesmeasured in constant pesos of May 2023.

In this regard, the Argentine Tourism Observatory (OAT) reported that the measure generated more than 60,000 jobs and Bariloche, Puerto Iguazú, Ushuaia, El Calafate, Buenos Aires City, Mar del Plata, Salta, Mendoza, Villa Carlos Paz, San Martín de los Andes and Puerto Madryn were the favorite destinations.

