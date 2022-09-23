(Original title: Prospect of the movie “National Day”: The box office of the lack of “super-head” films may not exceed last year’s | Industry News)

Financial Associated Press, September 23 (Reporter Chen Chen)The much-watched National Day file has finally been “happy to mention” 4 films. Film industry insiders told the Financial Associated Press that this year’s National Day file is still dominated by the theme of the main theme. Although the theme is much richer than in previous years, the volume of several films is not as good as that of “Changjin Lake” in the same period last year, and the box office wants to It is still difficult to surpass last year’s National Day file.

On September 23, the film “Returning from Thousands of Miles” produced by Huace Film and Television (300133.SZ), Chinese Film (600977.SH) and Bona Films (001330.SZ) participated in the production of “The King of the Sky”, “Ordinary Heroes” and “Iron Will” controlled by Bona Films have announced that they will be released on September 30.

According to the professional version of Maoyan, the number of people who want to watch “The Homecoming” and “The King of the Sky” has exceeded 200,000, ranking the top two “want to watch” in Maoyan. It is worth mentioning that relevant agencies, including the Film Intelligence Office, predict that the overall box office of “The Journey Home” is expected to reach 2 billion yuan.

In terms of pre-sale box office, as of press time, the total pre-sale box office of “King of the Sky” has exceeded 3 million, with 12,000 screenings on the first day, accounting for 58% of the pre-sale; 10,000, with 8,000 screenings on the first day, accounting for 40.3% of the total. However, “Ordinary Heroes” and “Iron Will” have not yet opened for pre-sale.

It is also worth noting that Bona Films, which has just been listed, will have three films to compete in the National Day archives. However, “Anonymous”, one of Bona’s “China Victory Trilogy”, which had a higher voice in the National Day file, missed the National Day file. And Bona Pictures recently replied on the investor interactive platform that “No Name” has no release plan yet.

The aforementioned film industry insiders told the Financial Associated Press that the withdrawal of “No Name” from the National Day archives is likely to be due to Bona’s commercial considerations. The main actor of the film, Wang Yibo, also starred in another popular National Day movie “The King of the Sky”, and Bona is also one of the producers of “The King of the Sky”. In order to avoid bumping the schedule and box office, “No Name” withdrew from the National Day. file is also expected.

The national comic film “Deep Sea” dominated by Enlight Media (300251.SZ) has been attracting attention to whether it can deny the National Day file. However, Enlight Media recently stated on the investor interactive platform that “Deep Sea” is still “under review”. However, there are voices in the industry who believe that even if “Deep Sea” successfully passes the trial, it may not be released on the National Day. In the National Day file last year, Guangguang Media chose to release the youth-themed film “Five Boys Who Throw in Water”, but in the National Day file with a strong main theme atmosphere, “Small and Big” did not achieve satisfactory box office results. With the lessons learned from “Five Boys Throwing Water”, Guangguang Media may be more cautious in choosing the release date of “Deep Sea”.

In addition to the release of 4 main theme films, there are also three animated films “New Cinderella 2”, “I Am Tyrannosaurus Rex” and “New Big Head Son and Little Head Dad 5: My Alien Friend” released on the National Day.

