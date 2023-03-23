A formation of passengers from Trenes Argentinos, called the “White March”, arrived yesterday in Mendoza and was received by thousands of people with flags, t-shirts, posters and songs at the Palmira station, some 40 kilometers from the provincial capital, the prelude to startup from April of the service that will unite, after 30 years, the province with Buenos Aires.

On the test ride the train was greeted with applause at every stop.

Yesterday’s was the second test, the first was on December 7, before the start of the branch linking Buenos Aires and Mendoza in April at an estimated cost of $3,500, per section up to $11,000 for cabin services, estimated those responsible for the Palmira station.

Regarding the frequency, the authorities announced that for the moment the training is expected one per week, It will leave on Friday from Retiro and the return from Mendoza on Sunday afternoon, whose route is stipulated with a initial duration of about 20 hourswhich received criticism since It is slower than 30 years ago.

The reception in Mendoza

From very early on, the inhabitants of Palmira sensed that yesterday would not be another day: streets blocked by the police, fences, people from outside the district walking through the streets, some with flags, others with songs, with their families or alone, everyone they walked with a single goal, get to the train stationTo receive the train in an act in which President Alberto Fernández was present.

“It’s a good thing, a train hasn’t been seen here for a long time, it’s a benefit for everyone that it happens again, more people will be seen, maybe it will bring more tourism to the area“said Ricardo González (45), a neighbor who came to participate in the arrival of the train in his town.

A little further from the stage, a group of residents gathered in a sector of the station decided to participate and gave their testimony to Télam: «It is the return of progress, most major countries are highly dependent on the train“said Facundo Peralta (22), who is accompanied by his grandfather, Pablo Peralta, 86 years old.

The older man recalled: «I saw him leave, and I was very sorry, I don’t forget it anymore, and now I am receiving it. In the surroundings of the station before it was full of businesses, there were hotels“He concluded visibly moved.

The day in full sun and very hot was dyed with the colors of the national flag that were mixed with the posters, the t-shirts, the songs that did not stop throughout the event and the faces of the people was the letter of introduction for some tears hearing the sound of the train as it enters the station; “There is!” or “Finally!”were some of the exclamations.

In this context and given the imminent arrival of the formation at the station that also brought President Alberto Fernández, everything served to find a good location, the roofs of the freight cars, the huge water tanks eight meters high that had in the station, every space was occupied by the public.

It was there that a man, Gabriel Flores, approached and without further ado told Télam: “I am the grandson and son of a railway worker, I live 60 kilometers from here, I made the time to come today, because this moment is everything, it is for the province, for the country.

The authorities anticipate that the train will reach the Gutiérrez station, in the town of Maipú, much closer to the center of Mendoza, but that will be later. Regarding the latter, the person in charge of Trenes Argentinos in Mendoza, Jorge Giménez, said that “the section between San Martin and Palmira is ready, and that is what matters for the train to be in Mendoza.”

In the afternoon he said present, around 2:00 p.m., the president spoke and those present were silent, which was later broken when Alberto Fernández said: «San Martin returns to Mendoza, this time as a train».

On July 22, the train reconnected the districts of Laboulaye, General Lavalle, Vicuña Mackenna, in the province of Córdoba, and Justo Daract with the Retiro terminal, and on December 7, 2022, the first group of test passengers arrived. to Mendoza and this Wednesday the 22nd, the second and last test of the return of the passenger train to the province arrived.

The renovation of stations and the improvement of 400 kilometers of tracks -those that connect Justo Daract, in San Luis, with the city of Mendoza- were the infrastructure tasks required for the arrival, today and after 30 years, of the train to the capital of Cuyo.

Thus, the long-distance San Martín line, which in 2019 only circulated through Buenos Aires, now extends through four other provinces: Santa Fe, Cordoba, San Luis and Mendoza.

The return of the train to Mendoza was achieved from the extension works, carried out by Trenes Argentinos Operaciones, of the long-distance San Martín line, which included andl Comprehensive improvement of 400 kilometers of roads and enhancement of the Libertador General San Martín and Palmira stations.

The works included the removal of wire fences and debris; the repair of masonry, flooring, borders; exterior painting adding a total of 1,000 m2 of intervened and painted surface; and the construction of a main platform of 110 meters.

The electrical wiring dedicated to lighting was also completely renewed and a total of 65 new LED luminaires were added to platforms and accesses.

The service will have a weekly frequency, it will allow between 400 and 500 people per formation and will pass through 22 intermediate stations: Jose C. Peace, Pillar, Mercedes P, Franklin, Rivas, Castile, Rawson, Chacabuco, O’Higgins, Junin, Alem, Vedia, Alberdi, Iriarte, Rufino, Laboulaye, General. Levalle, Vicuña Mackenna, Just Daract, Beazley, The Peace and Liberator General St. Martin.

