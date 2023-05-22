He Lanin National Park Updated entry prices from today. Adult national residents will pay 1.500 pesos (previous value was 1,000) and foreigners 5.500 pesos (before they paid 3,500 pesos). From 6 to 16 years old, the new rate is 1000 pesoswhich also doubles the one that was in force since January, which was 500 pesos.

The new tariff was arranged and informed by the national government. Depending on the category, the increases vary between 50 and 57% over those of the last adjustmentwhich was applied last January.

Where is access charged?

In the protected area, the access charge is made in the following areas:

-Area Sur: Lake Lácar pier.

-Area Sur: Quila Quina

-Downtown area: Home Huechulafquen.

The values ​​are per person and valid only for the day.

In the case of a visit that includes a second day of admission (within 72 hours from the first admission) will have a 50% discount in the value of the right of access.

How much do local residents pay and how much do provincials pay?

For the “Local Residents” category, admission is free of charge and involves neighbors of Villa Traful, Villa La Angostura, San Martín de Los Andes, Junín de los Andes, Aluminé and Villa Pehuenia.

Meanwhile, the “Provincial residents” will pay from today 1,000 pesos, the same as university and tertiary students. For retirees and pensioners, it will be free of charge.

Both at the Lago Lácar Pier and at the access to Quila Quina, the right to charge for access to the National Park is carried out through the Curruhuinca Mapuche Community; and on the Portada to Huechulafquen, through the Lafquenche and Raquithué Communities.

From the PNL they explain that this co-management policy has as objective promote the development and improvement of services that are offered in the territory of the original peoples.

Meanwhile, from the national government it was remarked that the access charge represents a substantial contribution to the operating budget of the entire National System of Protected Areas.

