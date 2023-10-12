PRIM – “meridian Steps” – mica

The connection of opposite poles, a simultaneity in divergent time zones, but always in musical connection – on their now fourth album “Meridian Steps” (Alessa Records), the three Vienna-based musicians from PRIM (FELIX BILLER – keyboard instruments & vocals, MARTIN MELZER – Bass & Vocals, CHRISTOPH KARAS – Drums), with support from LUKAS LAUERMANN (cello), a dramaturgical journey carried by the joy of playing and musical togetherness, sometimes calm-acoustic, sometimes distortive-electronic, “between calm and intoxication, volatility and meditative minimalism , quick caffeine flash and slow coffee enjoyment”.

Right from the start, listeners are immersed in the sonic cosmos of the introductory track “Clarity,” which reflects and defines the band’s entertaining sound with its sophisticated, intricate clarity, rhythmic complexity and varied dynamics PRIM introduced. The trio seamlessly follows on from the previous album “Grant Tales”, but expands its repertoire to include Felix Biller’s melancholic vocals, accompanied only by bass and drums.

Designed on “Meridian Steps”. PRIM a wide range of their musical sound cosmos, which is audibly made up of the tradition of jazz greats such as the Esbjörn Svensson Trio and the classical virtuosity of Johann Sebastian Bach, but always creates its own world.

a record that sparkles with joy of playing, varied and (un)excited, but definitely exciting

Classic cadences and turns alternate and transition into distorted odd-meter synth sound clouds (“Frederic Being Oddly Numeric”), spherical-wide, feather-soft, warm synth and bass sounds are carried by minimalist drums (“Time Lapse Echoes”), colorful, sparkling piano intros are embedded in a calm, fiddly est number (“Father Jai”).

This offers PRIM With “Meridian Steps”, a record that sparkles with joy of playing, is varied and (un)excited, but definitely exciting, by and for jazz and music lovers.

Live presents PRIMwith cellist Lukas Lauermann as special guest, their new album “Meridian Steps” on Friday, October 13, 2023 as part of the “Ö1 5 million pesos” in RadioCulture House RadioCafe.

Simon Reitschuster

