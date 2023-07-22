PRIMAL FEAR – Unleash music video for new track “Deep In The Night”

With “Deep in the Night” the German metal commando PRIMAL FEAR present another song including a video from the new album “Code Red” which will be released via Atomic Fire Records.

Do you hear the sirens howling? »Code Red«, the brand new work of German metal commando PRIMAL FEAR, will finally be unleashed on the world in six weeks (release: September 1st, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records)! After his first musical harbinger, ‘Another Hero’, was euphorically received by their fans, the troupe today follows up with another song called ‘Deep In The Night’. The furiously pounding track is nothing less than an encouraging statement for those who have lost faith in humanity or other people, while also showing that there is light at the end of even the longest tunnel.

Ubik Media, who are also responsible for the music video of the aforementioned ‘Another Hero’, have skillfully captured the atmosphere of the song visually. The result of the shooting, which took place in Im Wizemann (Stuttgart, DE), where PRIMAL FEAR’s upcoming tour (with THE UNITY as special guests; all dates can be found below!) will also start, can now be admired on YouTube.

Pre-order »Code Red« HERE in the physical format of your choice, save it on your favorite streaming platform or secure it digitally now.

Ralph Scheepers (vocal) notes: “The worst thing for a young man or woman is to find out that he/she is being or has been cheated on. Unfortunately, this happens to all of us once in a lifetime and if this hasn’t happened to you yet, hopefully it will be spared! One thing is certain: anyone who is confronted with such an experience will only become more impenetrable. Such trauma leads to a severe loss of trust and if you take it too personally, you may never be able to trust anyone again. Nevertheless, there are fortunately some people out there who time and again manage to overcome that armor, touch our hearts with their good souls and give us new courage to face life.”

»Code Red« – Tracklist:

1. Another Hero

2. Bring That Noise

3. Deep In The Night

4. Cancel Culture

5. Play A Song

6. The World Is On Fire

7. Their Gods Have Failed

8. Steelmelter

9. Raged By Pain

10. Forever

11. Fearless

Produced by Mat Sinner (bass, vocals) and co-produced by frontman Ralf Scheepers and guitarist Tom Naumann, the record was once again mixed and mastered by longtime PRIMAL FEAR collaborator Jacob Hansen at his Hansen Studios in Denmark. The associated recordings, which were also carried out under the guidance of Scheepers and Mitch Kunz, took place in Sebastian “Basi” Roeder’s Backyard Studios (Kempten). The colorful artwork was contributed by Stan W. Decker (also »Angels Of Mercy – Live In Germany« (2017), »Apocalypse« (2018) and »I Will Be Gone« (2021)).

PRIMAL FEAR live:

»Code Red« European Tour – Part 1

w/ THE UNITY

Presented by Radio Bob!, Metal Hammer, Rock It!, Metaltix,

musix, Level10Music, Break Out, ITM & Atomic Fire

09/01/2023 DE Stuttgart – Im Wizemann (Hall)

09/02/2023 DE Memmingen – chimney plant

03.09.2023 DE Naila – Frankenhalle

05.09.2023 DE Munich – Backstage (factory)

06.09.2023 DE Bochum – Zeche

07.09.2023 DE Frankfurt – Batschkapp

09.09.2023 CH Sion – Le Port Franc

09/10/2023 CH Pratteln – Concert Factory Z7

PRIMAL FEAR are:

Ralf Scheepers singing

With sinner | Bass, vocals

Tom Nauman | guitar

Alexander Beyrodt guitar

Magnus Karlson | guitar

Michael Ehrlich | Drums

Band-Links:

